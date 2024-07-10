Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente labelled Lamine Yamal's goal as a "touch of genius" following their 2-1 triumph over France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. (More Football News)
De la Fuente's side came from a goal behind to book their place in Sunday's final in Berlin, with Yamal starting the comeback with a fine effort from outside the area.
The 16-year-old became the youngest player to score a goal at a major tournament, a record previously held by Brazil’s Pele against Wales at the 1958 World Cup.
"We all know who he is. We need to take care of him," de la Fuente said.
"I want him to work with the same humility, keep his feet on the ground in order to keep improving, learning with the same kind of attitude and that professionalism, that maturity that he shows on the pitch.
"He looks like a much more experienced player to be honest but fundamentally I celebrate that he's in our team, that he's Spanish and that we count on him and I hope we can enjoy him for years to come."
Spain's triumph also saw them become the first team to win six matches at a single edition of the Euros, reaching their first international final since 2012.
It was just the second time in the tournament that La Roja had fallen behind in a game at the tournament, previously doing so against Georgia in their last 16 clash in Cologne.
De la Fuente praised his sides cohesion and quality to come from a goal down, lauding Spain's spirit of sacrifice.
"Our idea of football is based on our self-assurance. This is what we want to play, we want to play to our strengths," the Spain head coach said.
"I know that we are able to play football, we've seen it throughout the tournament.
"Individually they are fantastic but they offer the collective benefits of their individual qualities, they always work for the common good, for the collective effort.
"They are very generous in their efforts and work rate. This is just one more sign that this is an insatiable team, that they want to keep improving with the spirit of sacrifice."
La Roja will face the winners of England's clash with the Netherlands on Wednesday.