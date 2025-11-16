Georgia 0-4 Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Oyarzabal, Ferran Seal Big Win For La Roja

Spain's players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal scored by Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal during a World Cup 2026 group E qualifying match between Georgia and Spain in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili

Catch the highlights of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E, matchday 9 fixture between Georgia and Spain at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Spain sealed a 4-0 win over Georgia, with Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres starring for La Roja. Oyarzabal gave his side the lead in the 11th minute from the penalty spot, and Martin Zubimendi doubled the lead with a cool finish in the 22nd minute. Oyarzabal set up Ferran Torres in the 34th minute, and the Barcelona forward returned the favour for Oyarzabal to score his second at the hour mark. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Spain vs Georgia football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 09:04:33 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Welcome! We have yet another FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live blog, with Spain travelling to Tbilisi to face Georgia. Spain can seal their place in the World Cup and end Georgia’s qualification hopes with a win tonight. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgian National Team 🇬🇪⚽️ (@geo__team)

15 Nov 2025, 09:05:21 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Georgia vs Spain, Group E, Matchday 9

Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN HD2

15 Nov 2025, 09:34:00 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Georgia Playing XI Starting XI: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Giorgi Gocholeisvhili, Luka Lochoshvili, Saba Goglichidze, Vladimer Mamuchashvili; Iuri Tabatadze, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Otar Kiteishvili; Zuriko Davitashvili, Budu Zivzivadze, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (c). Bench: Davit Kereselidze (gk), Luka Gugeshashvili (gk), Aleksandre Narimanidze, Guram Kashia, Nodar Lomanidze, Giorgi Abuashvili, Georgiy Tsitaishvili, Shota Nonikashvili, Giorgi Guliashvili, Giorgi Kvernadze.

15 Nov 2025, 09:34:21 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Spain Playing XI Starting XI: Unai Simon (c); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alejandro Baena. Bench: David Raya (gk), Alex Remiro (gk), Daniel Vivian, Marcos Llorente, Pablo Barrios, Alejandro Grimaldo, Pablo Fornals, Fermin Lopez, Aleix Garcia, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Borja Iglesias.

15 Nov 2025, 09:54:30 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Matches played: 9

Georgia wins: 1

Spain wins: 8

Draws: 0 Last Five Matches: Spain 2-0 Georgia (2025)

Spain 4-1 Georgia (2024)

Spain 3-1 Georgia (2023)

Georgia 1-7 Spain (2023)

Spain 4-0 Georgia (2021)

15 Nov 2025, 10:32:03 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Kickoff! | GEO 0-0 ESP We are underway at the Bursa Ataturk Stadium, and the home side have an extra incentive as they can seal a place in a top-two place in the group and move on to the playoffs if they avoid defeat against Bulgaria tonight. The visitors, however, will be up against a formidable side with nothing but pride to play for. Stay tuned!

15 Nov 2025, 10:36:12 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 4' GEO 0-0 ESP A very attacking start from Spain, as was expected, and Oyarzabal found himself in a promising position. However, he fails to get his toe at the end of the pass.

15 Nov 2025, 10:41:58 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 10' GEO 0-0 ESP Spain are turning in the screws. Ferran is the latest one to make inroads, before being denied by a last ditch tackle. The pressure bears fruit as the visitors get a penalty awarded by VAR after a handball in the box by a Georgia defender.

15 Nov 2025, 10:42:56 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: GOAL! | 11' GEO 0-1 ESP Oyarzabal steps up to take the penalty and makes no mistake. Spain take the lead, and it's nothing less than they deserve.

15 Nov 2025, 10:51:55 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 19' GEO 0-1 ESP Spain have kept up the pressure on Georgia despite going a goal up. Baena tries to dink the ball over Mamardashvili, but it crashes against the post and goes out. Ferran then floats in a corner, but Georgia defence clears.

15 Nov 2025, 10:53:30 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 22' GEO 0-2 ESP Zubimendi doubles Spain's lead, and it looks to be long night for Georgia already. The Arsenal midfielder received the ball from Fabian, and then caught it sweetly to send it over the head of the goalkeeper.

15 Nov 2025, 11:06:17 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: GOAL! | 35' GEO 0-3 ESP It's a fiesta in Tbilisi, and La Roja get their third goal of the night through Ferran Torres. Oyarzabal adds an assist to his tally, making his way into the box and cutting across the face of the goal to find the Barca forwad, who made no mistake with his finish.

15 Nov 2025, 11:20:57 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Half Time! | GEO 0-3 ESP After four minutes of added time, Georgia's first-half misery comes to an end as the referee blows his whistle to signal half time. Oyarzabal had a brilliant chance to make it four right before the break, but for now, the score-line remains 3-0 in favour of La Roja. A big second half awaits the home side.

15 Nov 2025, 11:38:15 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: Second Half Starts! | GEO 0-3 ESP The second half is underway at Tbilisi, and Spain will look to add on their massive lead from first half. One half-time change for the visitors, with Marcos Llorente replacing Pedro Porro. Georgia also make a change, with Guram Kashia replacing Saba Goglichidze.

15 Nov 2025, 11:45:58 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 51' GEO 0-3 ESP A slightly more positive start from Georgia. It's Kvaratskhelia who turns into the provider, expertly playing a cross for Tabatadze, but the resulting header is wide. The PSG forward can't believe it!

15 Nov 2025, 11:52:03 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 57' GEO 0-3 ESP With the match all but done, Georgia make a change, bringing on Giorgi Kvernadze in place of Iuri Tabatadze. Merino, on the other hand, gets his hname taken by the referee for a professional foul.

15 Nov 2025, 11:55:54 pm IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: GOAL! | 63' GEO 0-4 ESP The fourth goal was inevitable, and it's Oyarzabal who nets his second of the night. Ferran turned provider this time, putting in a peach of a delivery that the Real Sociedad attacker headed in from close range. Spain are enjoying themselves tonight.

16 Nov 2025, 12:05:21 am IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 71' GEO 0-4 ESP A couple of Giorgis come on for Georgia – Tsitaishvili and Kvilitaia – replacing Mekbavishvili and Zivizadze. Meanwhile, goalscorer Oyarzabal comes off for Borja Iglesias.

16 Nov 2025, 12:09:26 am IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 75' GEO 0-4 ESP Iglesias almost makes an instant impact as he collects the ball inside the opposition's penalty box and then pulls the trigger, but Mamardashvili makes a rather comfortable safe.

16 Nov 2025, 12:15:57 am IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 81' GEO 0-4 ESP Ferran Torres makes way for Yeremy Pino. Second half substitute Llorente plays a terrific forward ball that put the Georgian defence on alert, but they somehow manage to get it out.

16 Nov 2025, 12:25:04 am IST Georgia vs Spain LIVE Score: 90+1' GEO 0-4 ESP The fourth official has added four minutes after the regulation ninety. Yeremy Pino almost gets the fifth goal, but his shot from just inside the box creeps inches wide of the post.