Football

ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro Semifinal: What A GOAL! Lamine Yamal Surpasses Pele To Create History - Watch

Yamal's sensational equaliser was followed by Dani Olmo's strike just four minutes to make the score 2-1 in Spain's favour. The score would remain the same throughout the 90 minutes and Spain will edge out France to reach the final of Euro 2024

Lamine Yamal, Euro 2024, Spain vs france, AP Photo
Lamine Yamala. Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
info_icon

Lamine Yamal on Tuesday became the youngest-ever scorer at a major tournament to create history as Spain came from behind to complete a 2-1 victory over France and book a place in the Euro 2024 final. (Match Report | More Football News)

16-year-old Yamal surpassed the legendary Pele to become the yougest-ever scorer at a major tournament (Euro/World Cup). Pele's strike against Wales in the 1958 FIFA World Cup as a 17-year-old was the youngest ever for a footballer in major tournaments.

In Euro history, he got past Switzerland’s Johan Vonlathen who was 18 years and 141 days old when also struck against France in the 2004 edition.

A Kylian Mbappe assist in just the eighth minute had helped Randal Kolo Muani head the first goal of the match to give France an early lead.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - AP/Matthias Schrader
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final

BY Associated Press

The lead did not last long as Spain came back into the match with a stunning effort from Yamal in the 21st minute.

The teenager worked his magic from outside the penalty box shooting a curling left footer past a leaping French goalkeeper to not just level the score but also create history.

Yamal had already created the record for the youngest ever to make an appearance at the Euros when he took the field in Spain's first match of this tournament.

The young sensation turns 17 on July 13.

Yamal's sensational equaliser was followed by Dani Olmo's strike just four minutes to make the score 2-1 in Spain's favour. The score would remain the same throughout the 90 minutes and Spain will edge out France to reach the finals of Euro for the first time since 2012.

"We were in a difficult stretch after not expecting to concede so early. I just took the ball and wanted to put it right there. I am very happy," Yamal said.

"I do not try to think about it too much, just enjoy myself and help the team, and if it goes my way, then I am happy (for the goal) and for the win."

England take on Netherlands on Wednesday to decide Spain's opponent for the Euro 2024 final.

