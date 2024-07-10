ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader