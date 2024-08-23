Football

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Star Heads In His 50th SPL Goal, Inches Closer To Record 900 Goals - Watch

Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed for off-side by VAR as Al Nassr were held a 1-1 home draw by Al Raed

Cristiano-Ronaldo-SPL-X-Photo
File photo of Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo training ahead of a Saudi Pro League game. Photo: Al Nassr FC
info_icon

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo headed in his 50th Saudi Pro League goal as he inched ever-so closer to 900 career goals. (More Football News)

The Portuguese star is two shy of the record after his thumping first-half header which wasn't enough for Al-Nassr to clinch a win as they drew to Al Raed.

Ronaldo, who finished on top of the goal-scoring charts last season, started where he left off as he powered in a header 34 minutes into the game that was being played at the Al Awwal Park.

This is Ronaldo's first goal of the new SPL campaign but it was made possible by some smart thinking and ability from former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who also plays alongside Ronaldo.

'CR7's' goal made him the third-fastest to reach the landmark of 50 SPL goals, doing so in 49 games. Only the likes of mar Al Somah and Abderrazak Hamdallah, are ahead of him in the list.

Moreover, Ronaldo's side were denied a penalty for potential handball in stoppage time in the second-half. Ronaldo is still seeking his first trophy in Al-Nassr colours since joining them from Man United in December 2022.

Ronaldo's side had finished runners-up to Al-Hilal in both the SPL and the Saudi King's Cup last season. Al-Nassr were also defeated by the Riyadh side in the Saudi Super Cup on Saturday.

Ronaldo will lead his side out against Al Feiha in the SPL on August 27.

