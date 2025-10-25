Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Struggling Hosts Aim To Shock Table-Toppers

Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the matchday 6 fixture at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on October 25, 2025

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after scoring against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. | Photo: Instagram/spl_en
Catch the live updates of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 6 fixture between Al-Hazm and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2025. Al-Hazm, managed by Jalel Kadri, currently sit 14th in the standings with just one win from their first five matches. In contrast, Al-Nassr, under Jorge Jesus, have a perfect record and top the table. The Riyadh-based club will be bolstered by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested during their midweek AFC Champions League fixture against FC Goa. This encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides. Al-Nassr are favorites to extend their winning streak.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score: Welcome!

A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Hazm at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Stay tuned for more live updates.

Published At:
