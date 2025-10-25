Al-Hazm Vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Struggling Hosts Aim To Shock Table-Toppers

Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after scoring against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. | Photo: Instagram/spl_en

Catch the live updates of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 matchday 6 fixture between Al-Hazm and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2025. Al-Hazm, managed by Jalel Kadri, currently sit 14th in the standings with just one win from their first five matches. In contrast, Al-Nassr, under Jorge Jesus, have a perfect record and top the table. The Riyadh-based club will be bolstered by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested during their midweek AFC Champions League fixture against FC Goa. This encounter marks the first meeting between the two sides. Al-Nassr are favorites to extend their winning streak.

