Copa America 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

With the group stage done and dusted, here is everything you need to know about the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals

Lionel Messi training for Argentina ahead of Copa America 2024, AP photo
Lionel Messi trains with the Argentina national football team ahead of the start of Copa America 2024. Photo: AP/Miguel Martinez
Copa America 2024 group stage is over and we have got our eight quarterfinalists while eight others have to go home.(More Football News)

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil, the three most successful teams in tournament's history, have all qualified for the quarterfinals.

Defending champions and world champions Argentina have won all three of their games comfortably to top Group A. Canada with two wins and a loss finished second.

Venezuela, another team with three wins, topped Group B while Ecuador piped Mexico on goal difference to become the second team from the pool to advance.

Uruguay topped Group C with three wins. Panama with two wins were second.

Colombia and Brazil, the two unbeaten sides from Group D qualified for the quarter finals. Colombia won two and drew one while Brazil won one and drew two matches.

With the group stage done and dusted, here is everything you need to know about the Copa America 2024 quarter-finals.

Copa America Quarter-Finals Who Plays Whom

Argentina play Ecuador in the first quarter-final while Venezuela and Canada go head to head in the second. The third quarter-final sees Colombia taking on Panama. The fourth and final quarter-final witness the clash of titans with Brazil and Uruguay set to take on each other.

Copa America Quarter-Finals Full Schedule And Timings

Argentina vs Ecuador July 5 6:30 AM IST

Venezuela vs Canada July 6 6:30 AM IST

Colombia vs Panama July 7 3:30 AM IST

Uruguay vs Brazil July 7 6:30 AM IST

Copa America Live Streaming

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

