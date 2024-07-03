Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star

Football

Lionel Messi won't be in Argentina's squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris. (More Football News)

Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad he announced Tuesday, including striker Julian Alvarez and defender Nicolas Otamendi.

The 37-year-old Messi, who has struggled with injuries this year, is now playing at the Copa America, aiming to defend the continental title he won in 2021. That victory served as a springboard for Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022.

Messi won the gold medal at Beijing in 2008 in his only Olympic campaign.

The Olympic men's soccer tournament is for under-23 teams, but three older players are allowed on each squad.

Mascherano, who won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 2004 and '08, will add goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, Otamendi and Álvarez to his squad after Copa America is finished.

Midfielder Claudio Echeverri, a recent signing for Manchester City from River Plate, will also join.

Argentina will play two friendlies in France before its Olympic soccer tournament opener against Morocco on July 24. Argentina and Morocco are in Group B along with Iraq and Ukraine.

