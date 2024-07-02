Messi, who has also returned to training for Argentina after he missed their Copa America win over Peru due to injury, is the headline name in the MLS squad to go up against a Liga MX equivalent later in July.
The 37-year-old will make his debut in the exhibition match, alongside his Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.
Messi has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 12 MLS appearances this season for the Herons, who top the standings.
Wilfried Nancy, who coached the Columbus Crew to glory in MLS Cup last season, is the coach of the All-Star team.
The 30-man squad is made up of players from 18 MLS teams in total, with Miami and Columbus the sides with the most representation.
The match will take place in Columbus on July 24.