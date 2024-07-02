Football

Copa America 2024: Messi Returns To Argentina Training As MLS Names Him In All-Star Roster

The 37-year-old will make his debut in the exhibition match, alongside his Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi is set to play in the MLS All-Star game.
info_icon

Lionel Messi has been named in the squad for the MLS All-Star game. (More Football News)

Messi, who has also returned to training for Argentina after he missed their Copa America win over Peru due to injury, is the headline name in the MLS squad to go up against a Liga MX equivalent later in July.

The 37-year-old will make his debut in the exhibition match, alongside his Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi will sit out of Argentina's game against Peru. - null
ARG Vs PER, Copa America: Will Lionel Messi Play? Check Out Latest Injury Update

BY Stats Perform

Messi has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 12 MLS appearances this season for the Herons, who top the standings.

Wilfried Nancy, who coached the Columbus Crew to glory in MLS Cup last season, is the coach of the All-Star team.

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Lionel Messi Injury, Copa America 2024: Argentina Star Hopes Leg Issue 'Nothing Serious'

BY Associated Press

The 30-man squad is made up of players from 18 MLS teams in total, with Miami and Columbus the sides with the most representation.

The match will take place in Columbus on July 24.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  3. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  4. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  5. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Hopes 'Legend' Andy Murray Will Have 'Another Shot' At Singles Event
  4. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
World News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  2. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  3. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  4. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  5. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed