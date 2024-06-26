Football

Lionel Messi Injury, Copa America 2024: Argentina Star Hopes Leg Issue 'Nothing Serious'

Playing a day after his 37th birthday, Lionel Messi received treatment on the thigh area of his right leg for nearly two minutes after getting kicked by Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute on Tuesday night

(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
info_icon

Lionel Messi hopes a leg injury sustained during Argentina's 1-0 Copa America win over Chile is “nothing serious”. (More Football News)

Playing a day after his 37th birthday, the Argentina superstar received treatment on the thigh area of his right leg for nearly two minutes after getting kicked by Gabriel Suazo in the 24th minute on Tuesday night.

Messi, however, stayed on the field as the defending champion clinched a quarterfinal berth.

He told reporters after the match that it was “nothing serious”. Messi added: “It's bothering me a little bit but I was able to finish the match. It was hard for me to move freely, particularly side to side. We'll see tomorrow how it feels.”

Messi said he's also been dealing with a sore throat and fever in recent days.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said during his post-game news conference that he had not spoken with Messi but wasn't concerned about the injury.

Lionel Messi failed to get on the scoresheet against Chile - null
ARG Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Reveals Hamstring Issue After Argentina's Win Over Chile

BY Stats Perform

Scaloni cited Messi sprinting half the length of the field along with Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez late in the game.

“That's my last image,” Scaloni said.

Martínez scored the only goal following a scramble in the 88th minute after a corner by Messi.

Scaloni said he's planning to rest several starters in Argentina's last Group A match, against Peru on Saturday in Florida.

Argentina will win the group unless it loses to Peru in Miami Gardens and Canada beats Chile in a game played simultaneously in Orlando.

The Canadians can overtake Argentina on goal difference. Argentina is on plus-three and Canada minus-one.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Serie A: Antonio Conte Ready To Reignite Napoli's Spark
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga Returns To Hungary 2 Days After Surgery For Facial Fractures
  3. India At Paris Olympics: AFI Hopes for Last-Minute Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualification
  4. Raducanu Vs Pegula, Eastbourne Open 2024: Brit Comes From A Set Down To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case