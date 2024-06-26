ARG Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Reveals Hamstring Issue After Argentina's Win Over Chile

Lionel Messi has revealed he played through discomfort in his right hamstring as Argentina beat Chile 1-0 in their second match at the Copa America on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score an 88th-minute winner as the world champions secured qualification for the quarter-finals with one match to spare.
Messi failed to score for a second successive game at the tournament, only recording one shot worth 0.02 expected goals (xG), though he did create a game-high five chances for his team-mates.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also led all players on the pitch for passes in the final third (18) and completed seven of his 11 attempted dribbles – both match-high figures.
Boss Lionel Scaloni has now been handed a major worry, however, with Messi revealing he played through the pain barrier.
"I felt some discomfort in my right hamstring at the beginning of the game. It was tight." Messi said.
"It wasn't as loose as it should've been, but I was able to finish the game. We'll see how it goes."
Messi could get a rest when Argentina face Peru in their final Group A match on Saturday, though, with only a point required to secure top spot.
Scaloni said: "Against Peru, the guys who didn't get minutes in these matches will play."