Football

ARG Vs PER, Copa America: Will Lionel Messi Play? Check Out Latest Injury Update

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is "upset" after being handed a touchline ban, due to which he will miss La Albiceleste's Copa America showdown with Peru

Lionel Messi will sit out of Argentina's game against Peru.
info_icon

Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's Copa America showdown with Peru on Saturday, while head coach Lionel Scaloni will also be absent after being handed a touchline ban. (More Football News)

The reigning champions have already secured their passage into the quarter-finals with a game to spare following back-to-back wins over Canada and Chile, and a point against Peru will be enough to secure top spot in Group A.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a 2-0 win over Canada - null
ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Breaks Record As Argentina Pick Up Where They Left Off

BY Stats Perform

Therefore, it will provide a welcome opportunity for La Albiceleste to potentially rotate and rest several key players, including skipper Messi, whose absence was confirmed due to a groin issue.

"Leo had a [groin] problem in the last game and, in this one, he will not be there," Argentina assistant coach Walter Samuel told reporters during his pre-match press conference. "We are going to see day by day how it is."

The reigning world champions will also have to make do without Scaloni following a sanction by CONMEBOL.

It comes after Argentina returned late for the second half in successive matches, with the governing body issuing a fine and touchline ban to their head coach, whose side were initially warned for the first instance.

"We got the news today, it was a shock," Samuel added. "Lionel is upset about this. He wanted to be with the team, but we will abide by what CONMEBOL says.

"We consider ourselves to be staff with a lot of professionalism. Sometimes, you're talking about a small detail. We weren't trying to find an advantage. Now, we have to focus on the next match and move forward."

Samuel also shrugged off suggestions Argentina are favourites to successfully defend their crown in the United States, insisting they are focused very much on the short term.

"Are we the favourites to win the Copa America? It's hard to be favourites because there are many great teams," he said.

"We don't like to say that [we are favourites], we always go with 'game-by-game'. Now, we only think about Peru, and then treat each game like a final."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘5th Incident In 9 Days’: Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar
  2. Telangana: 5 Dead, 10 Injured After Blast At Glass Factory In Ranga Reddy; CM Revanth Reddy Issues Directives
  3. Know The Breast Cancer Warning Signs And When To See A Doctor
  4. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights
  5. Jaishankar To Lead Indian Team At SCO Summit In Kazakhstan After PM Modi Drops Out
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  2. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  3. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  4. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  5. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
Sports News
  1. GER Vs DEN, Euro 2024 Last 16: Kai Havertz Makes Harry Kane Comparison For Germany Role
  2. ENG Vs SVK, Euro 2024 Last 16: Anthony Gordon Wants Team To Step Up In Knockouts
  3. England Vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  4. Europa League Champions Atalanta Sign Everton Defender Ben Godfrey
  5. Eastbourne International: Taylor Fritz To Face Max Purcell In Final
World News
  1. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  2. Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed
  3. Putin Calls For Resuming Production Of Intermediate-Range Missiles Banned Under Now-Scrapped Treaty With US
  4. Canadian Man's Witty Response As He Gets Zero Votes In Election: 'I'm The Unity Candidate’
  5. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights