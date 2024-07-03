Football

AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics

Merih Demiral opened Turkiye's account in just 57 seconds of the opening whistle, scoring the fastest ever goal in Euros knockouts and the second-fastest in tournament history to take his team into the quarterfiinals with a win over Austria. After the record opening goal, Demiral struck again in 59th minute to double Turkiye's lead. A 66th minute strike from Michael Grigoritsch could only narrow down the margin of loss for Austria. Turkey will now meet Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

UEFA Euro 2024: Austria vs Turkey | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra

Turkish supporters celebrate after a round of sixteen match against Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament being played in Leipzig, Germany in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul. Turkey won 2-1.

Michael Gregoritsch comforts Alexander Prass
Michael Gregoritsch comforts Alexander Prass | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch comforts Austria's Alexander Prass after a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Austrias head coach Ralf Rangnick
Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick walks on the sideline during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Salih Ozcan and Marko Arnautovic head the ball
Salih Ozcan and Marko Arnautovic head the ball | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Turkey's Salih Ozcan, left, and Austria's Marko Arnautovic head the ball during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Michael Gregoritsch celebrates scoring Austrias first goal
Michael Gregoritsch celebrates scoring Austria's first goal | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Turkey during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Michael Gregoritsch scores a against Turkey
Michael Gregoritsch scores a against Turkey | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch, left, scores his side's first goal against Turkey during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Merih Demiral celebrates after scoring Turkeys second goal
Merih Demiral celebrates after scoring Turkey's second goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Turkey's Merih Demiral, right, celebrates with Salih Ozcan after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Turkeys head coach Vincenzo Montella
Turkey's head coach Vincenzo Montella | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Turkey's head coach Vincenzo Montella, center, gestures during a round of sixteen match against Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Merih Demiral celebrates scoring a goal against Austria
Merih Demiral celebrates scoring a goal against Austria | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Austria during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

Turkeys Merih Demiral scores the opening goal
Turkey's Merih Demiral scores the opening goal | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Turkey's Merih Demiral, left, scores the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.

