AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics

Turkish supporters celebrate after a round of sixteen match against Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament being played in Leipzig, Germany in the Beyoglu district in Istanbul. Turkey won 2-1.
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch comforts Austria's Alexander Prass after a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Austria's head coach Ralf Rangnick walks on the sideline during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Turkey's Salih Ozcan, left, and Austria's Marko Arnautovic head the ball during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Turkey during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Austria's Michael Gregoritsch, left, scores his side's first goal against Turkey during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Turkey's Merih Demiral, right, celebrates with Salih Ozcan after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Turkey's head coach Vincenzo Montella, center, gestures during a round of sixteen match against Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Turkey's Merih Demiral celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Austria during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.
Turkey's Merih Demiral, left, scores the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Austria and Turkey at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany.