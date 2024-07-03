Football

AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics

Merih Demiral opened Turkiye's account in just 57 seconds of the opening whistle, scoring the fastest ever goal in Euros knockouts and the second-fastest in tournament history to take his team into the quarterfiinals with a win over Austria. After the record opening goal, Demiral struck again in 59th minute to double Turkiye's lead. A 66th minute strike from Michael Grigoritsch could only narrow down the margin of loss for Austria. Turkey will now meet Netherlands in the quarterfinals.