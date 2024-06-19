Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America Opening Match

Argentina begin their Copa America title defence with the tournament opener of the 2024 edition against debutants Canada on Thursday night (Friday early morning IST) in Atalanta. (More Football News)
The 2024 edition of the Copa America, taking place in the USA, has been expanded to 16 teams.
Argentina are clubbed with Chile, Canada and Peru in Group A and are once again led by their talisman Lionel Messi.
One among the six debutants, Canada will need to be at their absolute best if they are to stand a chance against the World Champions. Even a fighting performance in the opening match would do a world of good to the Canadians.
Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Canada Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.
When and where the Argentina vs Canada Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 takes place?
The opening match of Copa America 2024 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atalanta on June 20 (June 21 IST). The kick off time is 5:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Argentina vs Canada Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Copa America 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent.
All matches of Copa America 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. They will also be streamed on the FanCode app and website.
USA: FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App
UK: Premier Sports
Nigeria: Sportitalia
Squads
Argentina
Goalkeepers: 23-Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), 1-Franco Armani (River Plate), 12-Gerónimo Rulli (Ajax).
Defenders: 4-Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), 26-Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), 13-Cristian Romero (Tottenham), 6-Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), 2-Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), 19-Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), 25-Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), 8-Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), 3-Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon).
Midfielders: 18-Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis), 5-Leandro Paredes (Roma), 20-Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), 7-Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid), 14-Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), 24-Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), 16-Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham).
Forwards: 11-Ángel Di María (Benfica), 21-Valentín Carboni (Monza), 10-Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), 17-Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), 15-Nicolás Gonzalez (Fiorentina), 22-Lautaro Martínez (Inter de Milán), 9-Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Canada
Goalkeepers: 16-Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), 18-Thomas McGill (Brighton), 1-Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)
Defenders 15-Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), 13-Derek Cornelius (Malmö), 19-Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), 3-Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), 26-Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis), 2-Alistair Johnston (Celtic), 22-Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), 4-Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)
Midfielders: 20-Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), 24-Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), 7-Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), 8-Ismaël Koné (Watford), 21-Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), 6-Samuel Piette (CF Montreal).
Forwards: 11-Theo Bair (Motherwell), 17-Tajon Buchanan (Inter), 10-Jonathan David (Lille), 5-Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen), 9-Cyle Larin (Mallorca), 23-Liam Millar (Basel), 25-Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United FC), 12-Jacen-Russell Rowe (Columbus Crew), 14-Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville).