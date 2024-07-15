Lionel Scaloni lauded Lionel Messi's commitment to Argentina despite being forced to withdraw from their Copa America success against Colombia. (More Football News)
Messi was substituted for the first time at the tournament since 2007, also against Colombia, having been unable to shake off an ankle injury sustained in the first half.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was reduced to tears as he left the field of play in the 66th minute in what could potentially be his final appearance for La Albiceleste.
But that disappointment quickly turned to ecstasy as Lautaro Martinez's fifth tournament goal secured La Albiceleste a record 16th Copa crown.
Scaloni went on to detail Messi's desire to continue at the Hard Rock Stadium, saying that his Argentina teammates should take note of his commitment to the cause.
"Leo is the greatest player in history. He never wants to leave the pitch. He has a swollen ankle and he wants to keep on playing," Scaloni told reporters.
"I prefer those players and his teammates see that, that he is 30-something-years-old and he's there and he wants to contribute.
"He wants to play not because he is egotistical or selfish.
"He wants to continue playing because he doesn't want to leave his teammates. He doesn't want to leave them on the pitch even when he's in that condition.
"He doesn't feel well when he has to leave and he was born to be on the pitch."
Messi's success was his third major tournament triumph in as many years, having previously led Argentina to the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup.
Argentina's all-time leading goal scorer became the first player to play in five Copa finals (2007, 2015, 2016, 2021 and 2024), surpassing Javier Mascherano's previous record.
But that could be his last. Messi has hinted at international retirement on several occasions in recent months, admitting he was fighting his last battles at the Copa America.
Both Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi called time on their respective international careers, although Otamendi will feature for Argentina at the Paris Olympics.
Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul commended the trio’s contributions to the national team, deeming their Copa America success a fitting setting for them to bow out on the international stage.
"I know Leo (Messi), I know how he thinks. He always wants to be there, but the fact that he's part of this team is the best thing for us," De Paul told TyC Sports.
"With Fideo (Di Maria), I'm sad to see him go, but I'm also happy because he's one of the few that can say goodbye in this way as a World Cup and Copa champion."