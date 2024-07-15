Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi's Record With Argentina

Outlook Sports Desk
The former Barca man lifted his second Copa America title after winning it in 2021.
The Inter Miami forward had an injury concern coming into the final but was declared fit.
The 37-year-old was subbed off in the 66th minute, walking off in tears towards the bench.
Overall, LM10 has 186 appearances and scored 109 goals for the Albiceleste.
Messi has now won four international titles in just three years - FIFA World Cup in 2022, two Copa Americas (2021, 2024), and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024.
The diminutive Argentine also has a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Lionel Messi won the U-20 World Cup with Argentina in 2005.
Lionel Messi has 838 goals and 374 assists in 1068 games.