Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi's Record With Argentina

Outlook Sports Desk

Lionel Messi Wins His 2nd Copa America

The former Barca man lifted his second Copa America title after winning it in 2021.

Messi Was A Doubt Coming Into This Game

The Inter Miami forward had an injury concern coming into the final but was declared fit.

Messi Cries Off In Pain In The Final

The 37-year-old was subbed off in the 66th minute, walking off in tears towards the bench.

Messi's ARG Record

Overall, LM10 has 186 appearances and scored 109 goals for the Albiceleste.

Messi's GOAT Status

Messi has now won four international titles in just three years - FIFA World Cup in 2022, two Copa Americas (2021, 2024), and a Finalissima from 2021 to 2024.

Leo Messi's Olympic Record With ARG

The diminutive Argentine also has a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Messi's U-20 WC With ARG

Lionel Messi won the U-20 World Cup with Argentina in 2005.

Overall Career Record For LM10

Lionel Messi has 838 goals and 374 assists in 1068 games.

