FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 UAE Live Streaming, Schedule: All You Need To Know

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 kicks-off in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from February 15 and will conclude on 25th of the same month. This is the 12th edition of the much-coveted tournament and sees 16 nations competing that will be divided into groups of four. (More Football news)
Beach soccer giants Brazil and Portugal have been drawn together in Group D at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024, while Argentina, IR Iran, Spain and Tahiti will form a highly-competitive Group B.
Advertisement
Hosts United Arab Emirates have debutants Egypt, Italy and USA to contend with in Group A. Another first-timer, Colombia, are pooled with Belarus, Japan and Senegal in Group C.
Advertisement
Of all the fixtures, Portugal, the 2015 and 2019 winners, will lock horns against five-time champions Brazil in a mouth-watering prospect. Mexico and Oman will try to cause a major shock and sneak into the knockout phase.
Advertisement
Draw:
Group A: United Arab Emirates, Egypt, USA, Italy
Group B: Spain, IR Iran, Tahiti, Argentina
Group C: Senegal, Belarus, Colombia, Japan
Group D: Brazil, Oman, Portugal, Mexico
Advertisement
Rules:
As per the official FIFA Beach soccer rules, the game is played on a field that is approximately 36 metres long and 27 metres wide. The turf here is sandy and players must be on barefoot. The sand is 40 cms deep. There are five players including a goalie. The game is divided into three halves of 12 mins each.
A team are allowed seven substitutes on the bench and whilst the game is on, they are allowed to sub unlimited times. In terms of drawn games, they will be decided by a three-min overtime and the spot-kicks.
Other rules include:
If the ball goes out of play, it can be thrown back or kicked back in play.
Goalkeepers can pick up a backpass.
Whilst taking a free-kick, players are allowed to mound a small portion of sand and place the ball on it.
Where to watch the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024?
One can stream the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 live on the FanCode app and website. As for telecast, there is no update as of now.