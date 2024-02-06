FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Check The Stadiums That Will Host The Marquee Tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the arena beating out Texas and California coliseums for football's showcase game. The footballing apex body awarded the July 19 championship final to the $1.6 billion venue, which opened in 2010 - the culminating match of an expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament that will be spread across three nations for the first time. (More Football News)