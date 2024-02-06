FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues: Check The Stadiums That Will Host The Marquee Tournament

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the arena beating out Texas and California coliseums for football's showcase game. The footballing apex body awarded the July 19 championship final to the $1.6 billion venue, which opened in 2010 - the culminating match of an expanded 48-nation, 104-game tournament that will be spread across three nations for the first time. (More Football News)
Located about 10 miles from Manhattan, MetLife was promoted by both New York and New Jersey, where the stadium was built in the Meadowlands marshes.
Here are all the venues that will welcome the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted jointly by the USA, Mexico and Canada.
The Mercedes-Benz stadium Atalanta will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026. The stadium will host five group stage matches and one semi-final match on July 15, 2026.
The 94,000 capacity stadium in Arlington, Texas will also host FIFA World Cup 2026 games. The stadium will handle five group stage games, two round of 32 matches, one round of 16, and one semi-final.
The 70,000-capacity SoFi stadium will be hosting five group stage matches, two round of 32 games and one quarterfinal tie.
The stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will be ready in time to host the marquee football event. It will host five group stage games, one round of 32 match and one quarterfinal tie.
The Kansas City Stadium is located in Missouri and is considered one of the loudest outdoor sports venue in the world. It will see it see four group stage matches, one round of 32 tie and one quarterfinal match.
The Miami stadium will be hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches and the fan capacity is expected to be 65,000. The arena will host four group stage games, one round of 32 match, one quarterfinal and the third-place match.
The Seattle stadium has a 69,000 capacity with a view over the Seattle skyline. This stadium will witness four group stage matches, one round of 32 and one round of 16 tie.
This stadium is located in Ontario, Canada and can house around 45,000 spectators. It is home to Major League Soccer team Toronto FC and the Canadian football team Toronto Argonauts. It will host five group stage matches and one round of 32 tie.
The Vancouver Stadium is located on the banks of the False Creek inlet and has a capacity of 54,000. This stadia will host five group stage matches, one round of 32 and one round of 16 tie.
This stadium in Guadalajara will be one of the host sites of FIFA World Cup 2026. It houses around 48,000 spectators. It will host hold group stage matches mainly.
This stadium has hosted World Cup finals in 1970 and 1986. The capacity of the stadium is 83,000 and is the home of club teams Club America, Cruz Azul, and the Mexico national team. The stadium will host three group stage matches, one round of 32 and one round of 16 match.
The stadium's capacity for the World Cup is due to be 53,500. It will host three group stage matches and one round of 32 game.