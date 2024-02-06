Hyderabad Wins Right To Host India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 - AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier

“The positive response from the Chief Minister has paved the way for this historic event. Mr. Palguna also requested to provide financial assistance to all the State Sports Associations. And, we have received a very encouraging response,” Dr Mahi told Sportstar upon the confirmation.

“We express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in making this momentous event a reality. The support and collaboration from all quarters have been instrumental in reaching this milestone," he added.

The Telangana Football Association will host a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in history, thus marking a significant occasion for those involved.