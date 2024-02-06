Hyderabad Wins Right To Host India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup 2026 - AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier

Hyderabad will host the India vs Kuwait tie in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers later this year, as was confirmed by the chairman of the Telengana Football Association, Dr KT Mahi. (More Football News)
Reports prior to Dr Mahi's announcement indicated several cities to be in the running for the hosting rights, which eventually went to Hyderabad's GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium.
“The positive response from the Chief Minister has paved the way for this historic event. Mr. Palguna also requested to provide financial assistance to all the State Sports Associations. And, we have received a very encouraging response,” Dr Mahi told Sportstar upon the confirmation.
“We express our deepest gratitude to everyone involved in making this momentous event a reality. The support and collaboration from all quarters have been instrumental in reaching this milestone," he added.
The Telangana Football Association will host a FIFA World Cup qualifier for the first time in history, thus marking a significant occasion for those involved.
Advertisement
The match between India and Kuwait will also serve as a qualifier for the AFC Asian Cup 2027. Currently third in their group, should India finish as one of the top two teams, they will qualify directly for the Asian continental championship and move onto the next round of FIFA qualifiers.
While finishing third or fourth will eliminate them from the FIFA process, it will not kill their Asian dream; they will, instead enter the third round of qualifying for the tournament, where more spots will be up for grabs.
Advertisement
Before facing Kuwait in Hyderabad, India will play Afghanistan twice, with the latter of those two matches taking place in Guwahati on March 26.