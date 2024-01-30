Bhaichung Bhutia Demands Resignation Of All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey

Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday demanded the resignation of All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, holding him responsible for the "current mess" in the administrative side of the game in the country, following the dismissal of Shaji Prabhakaran as secretary general. (More Football News)

Bhaichung Bhutia attended Tuesday's executive committee meeting of the AIFF called in New Delhi to discuss the dismissal of Prabhakaran on November 7. Prabhakaran was not initially invited to the meeting but joined it virtually.