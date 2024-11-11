Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win

The captain scored 83 off 45 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes in his knock, as he turned the game back in England's favour, having been taken for a golden duck in his first match back from injury last time out

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jos-Buttler
England captain Jos Buttler
info_icon

Jos Buttler "enjoyed" being back out in the middle after powering England to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies in the second T20I. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

The captain scored 83 off 45 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes in his knock, as he turned the game back in England's favour, having been taken for a golden duck in his first match back from injury last time out.

West Indies struggled to gain momentum early on, with Rovman Powell's 43 settling them somewhat after a shaky start, but Saqib Mahmood (2-20), Liam Livingstone (2-16) and Dan Mousley (2-29) kept England in a good position, helping keep their target down as the hosts finished on 158-8.

The chase got off to the worst possible start though, as Phil Salt was dismissed on the first ball, but Buttler stepped in to put up a 129-run stand with Will Jacks before they were both dismissed by Romario Shepherd in the 13th over.

Livingstone (23) and Jacob Bethell (3) then helped get the tourists over the line, reaching 161 with 31 balls remaining to extend their series lead to 2-0.

West Indies vs England - Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados

BY Photo Webdesk

Buttler was pleased to find his rhythm this time around but is already looking ahead to how they can stay in control in the third match.

"It is great to spend time in the middle. I was a bit scratchy for the first few balls, but I managed to come through that period and really enjoyed it. It was great to be back out there," Buttler told TNT Sports.

"I have lots of experience, I have played for a while and batted in lots of different positions. I am just waiting to see what happens and playing what is in front of me.

"We have got to start again [in the third T20I of the series]. We are playing a top team in the West Indies, who are excellent in T20 cricket. They will come back hard, and we have to be ready from ball one in the next game."

West Indies stumbled through the powerplay, losing their first three wickets in the first four overs for just 35 runs.

Powell was disappointed not to make a better start, pointing out that they gave themselves a mountain to climb.

"Obviously the surface gave a bit to the fast bowlers, something that is a trend here in Barbados," he said. Teams generally win the toss and bowl because of what can happen in the first six [overs].

"It's a case of us trying to come out of powerplay not three down. The statistics show that if you do that, the majority of the time you come out on the losing side. As a batting group, we have to adjust.

"Somebody in the top four or five needs to bat the majority of the overs. In the past, we have done that but have struggled to do that in this series. The next three games provide an opportunity for batters to do that."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
  2. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
  4. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Miraz-Mahmudullah Stand Rebuilding BAN Innings
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Man Utd 'Know Where They Are Headed', Says Marc Skinner
  2. Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win
  3. Getafe Vs Girona, La Liga: Head Coach Michel Lauds His Side's Resilience In 1-0 Win
  4. Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Hansi Flick Offers No Excuses After Catalans Deservedly Beaten
  5. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Antonio Conte Fumes At VAR After Draw With Nerazzurri At San Siro
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Women Miss Another Penalty Corner; IND 1-0 MAS In Q2
  2. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  3. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture
  5. Japan 2-2 South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: JPN, KOR Play Out An Entertaining Draw In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election: Sarna Tribe Calls for Separate Religion Code Recognition
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Steps Into A Short But Closely-Watched Tenure As CJI
  3. Russian Deputy PM Visits India To Hold Bilateral Meeting With EAM Jaishankar
  4. 'No Religion Promotes Pollution': SC On Failure Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi
  5. Assembly Polls 2024: Pune Residents Launch ‘Citizen Manifesto’; Amit Shah To Hold Three Rallies In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign