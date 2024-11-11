West Indies Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Archer, Mehmood Strike Early In Barbados

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between West Indies and England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Monday (November 11, 2024). The visiting English side will aim to replicate its splendid display in the first game, which it won by a resounding eight-wicket margin. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The Windies, on the other hand, will be eager to level things up tonight, failing which they could slip to a 0-2 deficit in the five-match series. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the WI vs ENG game, right here.
Toss Update
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies. Jofra Archer returned to the England playing XI in place of Reece Topley, while Terrance Hinds made his debut for West Indies, who made three changes for this game.
Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Terrance Hinds.
The opening game saw a superb century from Phil Salt and a career-best four-wicket haul from Saqib Mehmood. England chased down West Indies' 183-run target with ease, romping home with 19 balls and eight wickets to spare.