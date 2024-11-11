England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot for four runs from a delivery of West Indies' Romario Shepherd during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Jacob Bethell play a shot against West Indies during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Jos Buttler flings his bat as he walks off the field, caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell for 83 runs, during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Will Jacks hits for six runs from the bowling of West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell play against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.