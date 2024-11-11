Sports

WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados

England captain Jos Buttler bounced back to form after a month-long injury layoff with a brutal innings of 83 in a seven-wicket win for his team against West Indies on Sunday in the second Twenty20 international. Buttler smashed six sixes and eight fours in his 45-ball innings as England finished on 161-3 with 31 deliveries to spare and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In a major change of fortune, Phil Salt, who hit an unbeaten century in the first T20 which England won by eight wickets on Saturday, was out to the first ball of the tourists’ innings. Buttler, who made a first-ball duck in the same match, shook off that setback to top score for England 24 hours later. Buttler returned to the England team for this series after being out since June with a calf injury and won important tosses in both of the first two matches, allowing England to bowl first and successfully chase.