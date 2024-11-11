Sports

WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados

England captain Jos Buttler bounced back to form after a month-long injury layoff with a brutal innings of 83 in a seven-wicket win for his team against West Indies on Sunday in the second Twenty20 international. Buttler smashed six sixes and eight fours in his 45-ball innings as England finished on 161-3 with 31 deliveries to spare and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In a major change of fortune, Phil Salt, who hit an unbeaten century in the first T20 which England won by eight wickets on Saturday, was out to the first ball of the tourists’ innings. Buttler, who made a first-ball duck in the same match, shook off that setback to top score for England 24 hours later. Buttler returned to the England team for this series after being out since June with a calf injury and won important tosses in both of the first two matches, allowing England to bowl first and successfully chase.

England vs West Indies
West Indies vs England Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Liam Livingstone plays a shot for four runs from a delivery of West Indies' Romario Shepherd during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England
England vs West Indies Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Jacob Bethell play a shot against West Indies during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

ENG vs WI, 2nd T20I
WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I
ENG vs WI, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's captain Jos Buttler flings his bat as he walks off the field, caught by West Indies' captain Rovman Powell for 83 runs, during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

England vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Will Jacks hits for six runs from the bowling of West Indies' Akeal Hosein during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I
England vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell play against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

ENG vs WI
WI Vs ENG Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Romario Shepherd plays a shot against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

WI Vs ENG
ENG vs WI Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against England during the second T20 cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

