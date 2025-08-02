West Indies Vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch 2nd WI Vs PAK T20I Match On TV And Online

Pakistan will look to seal the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies when the two teams clash at Lauderhill, Florida, United States, early Sunday morning (India time). Watch the WI vs PAK, 2nd T20I cricket match live.
Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan, who came to this series on the back of a 2-1 defeat in Bangladesh, started the tour with a 14-run win. For the West Indies, this was their 9th defeat in 10 T20Is this calendar year.
Asked to set a target by the Windies captain Shai Hope, the visitors posted 178/6 largely thanks to opener Saim Ayub's 38-ball 57. Fakhar Zaman (28 off 24) and Hasan Nawaz (24 off 18) played crucial knocks. The defence, however, proved a tricky task as Faheem Ashraf started the final over with two wides and six.
Having scored eight runs off the first legit delivery, the Windies needed 25 from five with Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph in the crease. Ashraf did concede a four and another six off the last two deliveries, but 19 from the over was 14 short.
Earlier in the innings, Windies openers Johnson Charles (35 off 36) and Jewel Andrew (35 off 33) laid a solid foundation (72 in 11 overs). But both perished in quick succession, to Mohammad Nawaz (3/23). Then, eventual POTM Saim Ayub removed dangerous Shai Hope (2 off 5) and Sherfane Rutherford (11 off 11) cheaply to swing the match in favour of Pakistan.
West Indies Vs Pakistan - Full Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Evan Lewis, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I - Live Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, August 3. The match will start at 5:30 am IST.
Where is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.