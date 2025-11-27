Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 6: SL Loses In-Form Nissanka Early In Do-Or-Die Encounter

Sri Lanka will be up against Pakistan in the last league match of the Tri-National series 2025 | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Welcome to the highlights of the Tri Nation T20I Series, 6th T20I: Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 6th T20I on Thursday, November 27 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka are coming off after a thumping 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe courtesy to a sublime 98-run knock by Pathum Nissanka yet they still need to win this match to qualify for the finals of the tri-series. Both Sri Lankan spinners- Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are also in good form. Pakistan, on the other hand have already qualified for the finals and would like tweak some weak areas before the finals. Check the live score of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Nov 2025, 06:35:29 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: 1st Innings Starts! SL 16/1 (2.1) That's a big blow for Sri Lanka as the Man of the Match of the last game Pathum Nissanka departs early for just 8 runs. The southpaw Salman Mirza castled Nissanka off a slower ball which took the off-stumps bails with it.

27 Nov 2025, 06:28:24 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: Playing XIs Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

27 Nov 2025, 06:22:27 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: Toss Update The news is Out! Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka.