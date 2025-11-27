Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20I Tri-Series Match 6: SL Loses In-Form Nissanka Early In Do-Or-Die Encounter

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: 1st Innings Starts! SL 16/1 (2.1)
That's a big blow for Sri Lanka as the Man of the Match of the last game Pathum Nissanka departs early for just 8 runs. The southpaw Salman Mirza castled Nissanka off a slower ball which took the off-stumps bails with it.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 6th T20I, Tri-Series: Toss Update
The news is Out! Pakistan have won the toss and have elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
