RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Opener

As RCB and SRH lock horns cross swords in the first match of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, check out the hourly weather forecast for the match

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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather
There is less to no probability of rain in the RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru today. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB and SRH will cross paths in the first match of IPL 2026 in Bengaluru

  • The weather for the opener is expected to be clear with less to no probability of rain

  • Both teams will miss the services of Australia's Pat Cummins (SRH) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

While RCB are the reigning champions, SRH also boasts a power-packed batting line-up and is touted as one of the first teams that could breach the landmark of 300 runs this season.

When both the top teams with explosive batting will pit against each other on a batting-friendly Bengaluru track, a run-feast could be on the cards, making the clash a much-anticipated one.

While Virat Kohli is the highlight for RCB, the destructive batting quartet of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaassen will be the key for SRH.

Contrary to their batting prowess, both teams look a bit thin in the bowling department as they'll miss the services of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the initial phase of the tournament.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

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The weather in Bengaluru today for the IPL 2026 opener between RCB and SRH is expected to be suitable for cricket with little to no chances of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover in the mid twenties while the highest and lowest humidity levels are predicted to be 84% and 23%, respectively.

RCB vs SRH: weather forecast
The weather for RCB vs SRH match is expected to be clear with less to no rain probability. Photo: weather.metoffice.gov.uk
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RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar

Q

Will there be rain today in RCB vs SRH match?

A

There is less to no probability of rain in the RCB vs SRH match in Bengaluru today.

Q

Who will lead SRH in the absence of Pat Cummins?

A

Ishan Kishan will lead SRH in IPL 2026 in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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