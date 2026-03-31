PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Likely XIs And Prediction For Match Number 4 - All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match number 4
PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, won this fixture last season in Ahmedabad
Check the likely XIs and match prediction
Match number 4 of the Indian Premier League 2026 season features last season's runners-up Punjab Kings and the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh from 7:30PM (IST) onwards.
Both the teams will be looking to get off to a winning start and join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in winning their respective opening IPL 2026 matches.
Thus far we have already witnessed three cracking matches. Two of them have been absolutely one-sided with RCB beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 wickets) and RR thrashing 5-time champions Chennai Super Kings (8 wickets).
The only match that was competed evenly was the Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. KKR had posted 220 on the board and MI got to the target in the final over of the match.
Given the head-to-head win/loss record between Punjab and Gujarat, expect match number 4 in New Chandigarh to be an absolute thriller.
Last season when these two teams met in their league opener, Punjab had triumphed with an 11-run victory at Ahmedabad. In what was Shreyas Iyer's captaincy debut for the franchise, the right hand batter smashed 97* off just 42 to set up a target of 243.
In response, Gujarat were restricted to 232/5, thanks to Punjab's efficient bowling performance. But this season, the 2022 winners will be hoping to turn up as a far more improved side.
The Titans will be banking on their skipper Shubman Gill's experience against this opponent.
The Indian Test and ODI captain has amassed a total of 486 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.43 with a strike rate of 145.51, including 6 fifties against Punjab.
As a matter of fact, Gill might be playing this game as the away captain, but in a true sense, it will be a home game for him, given the fact that he represents Punjab in the domestic circuit.
The weather conditions are also ideal for a full game tonight so expect a thrilling match number 4 of the IPL 2026.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match 4: Prediction
Despite the fact that it is going to be an even battle at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, the Google predictor suggests that home team Punjab has 47% chances of win, whereas Gujarat are favourites with 53% chances of victory in their season opener tonight.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match 4: Likely XIs
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett and Yuzvendra Chahal
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026 Match 4: Squads
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Where will Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans play their IPL 2026 match?
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh will host this match.
Which team won this fixture in IPL 2025?
The Punjab Kings had won this match against Gujarat Titans last season by 11 runs in Ahmedabad.
How many runs has Shubman Gill scored against Punjab Kings in IPL history?
Shubman Gill has scored 486 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.43 with a strike rate of 145.51, including 6 fifties.
How are the weather conditions in Mullanpur for PBKS Vs GT?
The weather conditions are ideal for a full game of IPL cricket.