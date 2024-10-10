Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Root, Brook Break England's Partnership Record - 10 Highest Of All Time

Joe Root is now England's most prolific scorer and fifth in the all-time list, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921 in 200), Ricky Ponting (13378 in 168), Jacques Kallis (13289 in 166), and Rahul Dravid (13288 in 164)

Pakistan vs England 1st test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Harry Brook and Joe Root
Pakistan vs England: England's Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root walk off the field | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Joe Root and Harry Brook stitched an epic fourth-wicket partnership of 454 runs as England made a mockery of Pakistan's first innings total of 556 in the first Test. (More Sports News)

Root, 33, eventually got out for 262 after facing 375 deliveries. Trapped in front by Agha Salman in the 137th over, the former England captain walked off without a fuse even as rival players hovered around him to congratulate the batting great, one who has accumulated 12664 runs in 147 Tests.

Joe Root. - AP/John Walton
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He's now England's most prolific scorer and fifth in the all-time list, behind Sachin Tendulkar (15921 in 200), Ricky Ponting (13378 in 168), Jacques Kallis (13289 in 166), and Rahul Dravid (13288 in 164).

Even as Root was readying to take off his effects for a deserving afternoon siesta in the City of Saints, Brook continued his onslaught against an utterly demoralised Pakistani bowlers and fielders.

Having already become the first-ever batter to score centuries in four successive Test matches in Pakistan, the 25-year-old from Yorkshire raced to his maiden triple century, in just 310  deliveries (28 fours, three sixes) to give England enough elbow room for a declaration, and to force a result in this stats-riddled match. England's lead was getting bigger and bigger with every passing delivery.

And one number that enamoured everyone was that stand, between Root and Brook, lasting 522 balls. With that, here's a look at the 10 highest partnerships of all time.

No Batters Runs Wicket For Against Venue Year
1 Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene 624 3rd Sri Lanka South Africa Colombo (SSC) 2006
2 Roshan Mahanama, Sanath Jayasuriya 576 2nd Sri Lanka India Colombo (RPS) 1997
3 Andrew Jones, Martin Crowe 467 3rd New Zealand Sri Lanka Wellington 1991
4 Joe Root, Harry Brook 454 4th England Pakistan Multan 2024
5 Bill Ponsford, Donald Bradman 451 2nd Australia England London (The Oval) 1934
6 Mudassar Nazar, Javed Miandad 451 3rd Pakistan India Hyderabad (Pakistan) 1983
7 Adam Voges, Shaun Marsh 449 4th Australia West Indies Hobart 2015
8 Conrad Hunte, Garry Sobers 446 2nd West Indies Pakistan Kingston 1958
9 Marvan Atapattu, Kumar Sangakkara 438 2nd Sri Lanka Zimbabwe Bulawayo 2004
10 Mahela Jayawardene, Thilan Samaraweera 437 4th Sri Lanka Pakistan Karachi 2009

For the record, England's previous best was 411 by Colin Cowdrey and Peter May against the West Indies at Edgbaston in 1957. Recuperating captain Ben Stokes was involved in a 399-run stand with Jonny Bairstow against South Africa at Cape Town in 2016.

On a flat Multan deck, Pakistan won the toss and batted first. Opener Abdullah Shafique (102), skipper Shan Masood (151) and all-rounder Agha Salman (104 not out) hit centuries to post a first innings total of 556 all out.

Their effort, however, paled in comparison as England produced possibly the greatest batting effort by any visiting team.

