Joe Root has finally hit the career highs everyone knew he was destined for. In the Test against Pakistan, he shattered records, proving once again why he's one of England's all-time greats. No one’s really surprised -- it was only a matter of time. (Live Blog | More Sports News)
Root, 33, after scoring 258 runs in his sixth double century against Pakistan on Thursday, October 10, became England’s all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, adding another impressive achievement to his illustrious career.
Root’s stellar performance has earned him a spot on several elite lists, and guess what? A few Indians and India are part of them too. Curious to know why? Keep reading.
Most Runs For England In Tests
Root achieved a significant milestone in Test cricket during his innings in the first Test match against Pakistan at Multan on Wednesday, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook for the most Test runs with a stunning on-drive off the last delivery of Aamer Jamal's over.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Outs
|Runs
|Joe Root
|2012-2024
|147*
|268
|23
|12604
|Alastair Cook
|2006-2018
|161
|291
|16
|12472
|Graham Gooch
|1975-1995
|118
|215
|6
|8900
Players Who Scored Double Centuries In India, Pakistan, And Sri Lanka
Root has become only the third man ever to score double hundreds in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- a rare record that further entrenches him within cricketing lore.
|Player
|Score
|Location
|Year
|Joe Root
|228
|Galle
|2021
|Joe Root
|218
|Chennai
|2021
|Joe Root
|203
|Multan*
|2024
|Virender Sehwag
|309
|Multan
|2004
|Virender Sehwag
|201
|Galle
|2008
|Virender Sehwag
|319
|Chennai
|2008
|Mahela Jayawardene
|374
|Colombo
|2006
|Mahela Jayawardene
|275
|Ahmedabad
|2009
|Mahela Jayawardene
|240
|Karachi
|2009
Matching Sachin Tendulkar's Double Tons
Root has now matched Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting’s tally of six double centuries in Test cricket, placing him among an elite group of players with this impressive feat.
Fifth In All-Time Test Runs
Root now ranks fifth in the all-time list for most career runs in Test cricket. The list is still led by Tendulkar, but after being surpassed by fellow English player, Cook hinted that Tendulkar’s record might be in danger next.