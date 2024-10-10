Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats

Joe Root now has his sights set on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time Test runs record, after matching his six double centuries. Alastair Cook, overtaken by Root as England’s top scorer, warns that Tendulkar’s record for most Test runs could be next in line

Joe-Root-cricket-test-england-sri-lanka
Joe Root. Photo: AP/John Walton
info_icon

Joe Root has finally hit the career highs everyone knew he was destined for. In the Test against Pakistan, he shattered records, proving once again why he's one of England's all-time greats. No one’s really surprised -- it was only a matter of time. (Live Blog | More Sports News)

Root, 33, after scoring 258 runs in his sixth double century against Pakistan on Thursday, October 10, became England’s all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, adding another impressive achievement to his illustrious career.

Root’s stellar performance has earned him a spot on several elite lists, and guess what? A few Indians and India are part of them too. Curious to know why? Keep reading.

Most Runs For England In Tests

Root achieved a significant milestone in Test cricket during his innings in the first Test match against Pakistan at Multan on Wednesday, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook for the most Test runs with a stunning on-drive off the last delivery of Aamer Jamal's over.

Player Span Matches Innings Not Outs Runs
Joe Root 2012-2024 147* 268 23 12604
Alastair Cook 2006-2018 161 291 16 12472
Graham Gooch 1975-1995 118 215 6 8900

Players Who Scored Double Centuries In India, Pakistan, And Sri Lanka

India's Richa Ghosh stumps out Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai. - AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Root has become only the third man ever to score double hundreds in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- a rare record that further entrenches him within cricketing lore.

Player Score Location Year
Joe Root 228 Galle 2021
Joe Root 218 Chennai 2021
Joe Root 203 Multan* 2024
Virender Sehwag 309 Multan 2004
Virender Sehwag 201 Galle 2008
Virender Sehwag 319 Chennai 2008
Mahela Jayawardene 374 Colombo 2006
Mahela Jayawardene 275 Ahmedabad 2009
Mahela Jayawardene 240 Karachi 2009

Matching Sachin Tendulkar's Double Tons

Root has now matched Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting’s tally of six double centuries in Test cricket, placing him among an elite group of players with this impressive feat.

Fifth In All-Time Test Runs

Root now ranks fifth in the all-time list for most career runs in Test cricket. The list is still led by Tendulkar, but after being surpassed by fellow English player, Cook hinted that Tendulkar’s record might be in danger next.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC Group B: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs RSA-W Match
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test Day 4: Rampant Root And Triple-centurion Brook Star As England Dominate Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs PAK 1st Test: 'Cool' England Records Would Mean More With A Win, Says Joe Root
  5. BAN-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: Karishma Ramharack Stars As West Indies Beat Bangladesh By 8 Wickets
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League: Cityzens Have Taken A 'Step Forward' With Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Manchester United Defender Noussair Mazraoui Sidelined After Undergoing Heart Surgery
  5. Women's Super League Matchday 3 Predictions: Chelsea Take On Arsenal In London Derby
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  2. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo Hails 'Incredible' King Of Clay
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Reels Off Eighth Straight Win To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Downs Daniil Medvedev To Reach Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  2. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
  3. Cong Holds Review Meeting On Haryana; Will Form Fact-Finding Committee Over 'Unexpected Results'
  4. Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  2. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  3. Nobel Prize 2024 In Literature Awarded To South Korea's Han Kang ' For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
  4. Wildlife Populations Drop By 73% As Ecosystems Near Collapse, Report Finds
  5. New Peace Plan For Myanmar, South China Sea Tensions And More | What's On Agenda For ASEAN Summit 2024
Latest Stories
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Becomes Only The Third Batter To Achieve This Feat - Check Stunning Stats
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats
  3. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  4. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  5. Ratan Tata Death: Last Rites Performed With Full State Honours For Emeritus Tata
  6. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
  7. Ratan Tata: Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra Pay Tribute As Sporting World Mourns Passing Of Veteran Industrialist
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs