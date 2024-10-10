India women handed Sri Lanka women their third consecutive loss to knock them out from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lankan side may not proceed to the next round of the tournament. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly Dubai pitch. Indian openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave a blistering start and added 98 runs for the first wicket.
Mandhana lost her wicket after involving in a run-out in the 13th over just after completing her half-century. Verma also departed on the very next delivery of the Sri Lankan skipper. She made 43 off 40 balls.
Indian captain promoted herself up the batting order and came to bat at number three. She hit eight fours and one six in her knock of 52 not out in just 27 balls. It was also the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the Women's T20 World Cup.
With the help of little cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, Indian women made 172/3 in 20 overs.
The target proved to be a big one for Sri Lankan women. They lost the track from the first over and opener batter Vishmi Gunaratne holed out to the substitute fielder Radha Yadav on the second delivery of Renuka Thakur Singh's first over.
Athapaththu also joined her in the next over. Then Renuka got Harshitha Samarawickrama in the next over to shatter their top order. Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani rebuild the innings.
But Indian bowlers kept taking wickets on regular intervals and bowled them out for 90 runs in the last over. Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana took three wickets each and Renuka grabbed a brace of wickets. No Indian bowler gave more than 19 runs from their quota of overs.
Sri Lanka are out of the race for the semifinals and India women have climbed to the second position in the points table after this win. Now, they need to win against Australia as well to book a place in the final fours.
