Cricket

ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

India thrashed Sri Lanka women by 82 runs in match 12 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday

Indias Richa Ghosh stumps out Sri Lankas Anushka Sanjeewani. AP Photo
India's Richa Ghosh stumps out Sri Lanka's Anushka Sanjeewani during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
info_icon

India women handed Sri Lanka women their third consecutive loss to knock them out from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday. The Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lankan side may not proceed to the next round of the tournament. (Highlights | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly Dubai pitch. Indian openers, Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave a blistering start and added 98 runs for the first wicket.

Mandhana lost her wicket after involving in a run-out in the 13th over just after completing her half-century. Verma also departed on the very next delivery of the Sri Lankan skipper. She made 43 off 40 balls.

Indian captain promoted herself up the batting order and came to bat at number three. She hit eight fours and one six in her knock of 52 not out in just 27 balls. It was also the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Indian women's team. - X/BCCIWomen
India At Women's T20 World Cup 2024: 'We Can Beat Any Team' - Harmanpreet Kaur

BY PTI

With the help of little cameos from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, Indian women made 172/3 in 20 overs.

The target proved to be a big one for Sri Lankan women. They lost the track from the first over and opener batter Vishmi Gunaratne holed out to the substitute fielder Radha Yadav on the second delivery of Renuka Thakur Singh's first over.

Athapaththu also joined her in the next over. Then Renuka got Harshitha Samarawickrama in the next over to shatter their top order. Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani rebuild the innings.

But Indian bowlers kept taking wickets on regular intervals and bowled them out for 90 runs in the last over. Arundhati Reddy and Asha Sobhana took three wickets each and Renuka grabbed a brace of wickets. No Indian bowler gave more than 19 runs from their quota of overs.

Sri Lanka are out of the race for the semifinals and India women have climbed to the second position in the points table after this win. Now, they need to win against Australia as well to book a place in the final fours.

Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming

All ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be available to live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group B Round 1 Match
  3. Haryana Vs Bihar Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group C Round 1 Match
  4. South Korea Women Vs Japan Women, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 6
  5. Hong Kong Vs Mongolia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's T20 East Asia Cup Match 5
Football News
  1. Jurgen Klopp Returns To The 'Beautiful Game' As Red Bull's Head Of Global Soccer
  2. Bayern Munich 5-2 Arsenal: Harder Hat-Trick Downs Gunners In Women's Champions League Opener
  3. England At UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Call Up Uncapped Curtis Jones, Tino Livramento
  4. Justice For Mohun Bagan: AFC Punishes Indian Giants While Itself Avoids Iran Amid War - Fans Unite In Support
  5. England Vs Greece, UEFA Nations League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Roman Safiullin Triumph 'Very Close To A 10', Insists Novak Djokovic
  2. David Goffin Stuns Alexander Zverev To Enter ATP Shanghai Masters 2024 Quarter-Final
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Roman Safiullin: Serbian Great Enters 10th Shanghai Masters Quarters
  4. WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Coco Gauff Breezes Past Viktoriya Tomova In Opener
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka Records 50th Win Of Year With Victory Over Siniakova
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ratan Tata Death News LIVE: State Funeral For Emeritus Tata; Maharashtra Declares Day Of Mourning
  2. When Ratan Tata’s Big Nano Dream Drowned in Bengal 
  3. Ratan Tata: A Portrait Of Innovation
  4. 'Visionary Leader And Compassionate Soul:' India Reacts To Ratan Tata's Death
  5. Ratan Tata (1937-2024): A Legacy Of Visionary Leadership And Unmatched Philanthropy
Entertainment News
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  3. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  4. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  5. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton: Evacuation Time Running Out In Florida; Catastrophic Destruction Predicted
  2. Rare Desert Flooding Transforms Sahara's Landscape In Morocco | In Photos
  3. Did Iran Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test? Earthquake Tremors Spark Fears Amid Rising Middle-East Tensions | Explained
  4. Mexico Mayor's Beheading Days After Swearing In Shocks Country | What We Know
  5. 2024 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Goes To David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John M Jumper: 'It's About Proteins'
Latest Stories
  1. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  2. National Conference Wave in J&K Fells Giants
  3. National Games 2025: Uttarakhand To Host 38th Edition In January-February, Confirms IOA
  4. Innovating For A Sustainable Future: Vijay Bhaskar Kamireddy's Journey In AI And Environmental Impact
  5. South Africa Vs Scotland Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA-W Dismantle SCO-W By 80 Runs
  6. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  7. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign