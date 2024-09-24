Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Sounds Bold Warning For Australia Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'We Can Beat Any Team'

Since the tournament's inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once -- in 2020 when they lost to nemesis Australia

India-women-t20-world-cup
Indian women's team. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
info_icon

The feeling of near misses has haunted Harmanpreet Kaur for long but the Indian captain feels that her team has ticked all the boxes in its bid to cross the line in the Women's T20 World Cup beginning in the UAE from October 3.  (More Cricket News)

Since the tournament's inception in 2009, India have managed to reach the final only once -- in 2020 when they lost to nemesis Australia. India have also played WODI World Cup final in 2017. Harmanpreet has been a part of both teams and led in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023).

"We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions," said Harmanpreet at the pre-departure press conference for the T20 World Cup beginning October 3.

Australia are the defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. - ICC
Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India have not had game time since end of July when they surprisingly finished runners-up to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup.

They had an extensive preparatory camp at the NCA where the players spent a lot of time on fitness and fielding, areas where the team has been found wanting in the past.

The conference was also attended by head coach Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David also made a rare appearance.

"During the Asia Cup, we played good cricket, one odd day things did not go to plan," said Harmanpreet, who has been part of all the T20 World Cup that have been staged till date.

She has played so many global events in a career spanning close to decade and half but feels that she is as excited as her maiden World championship.

"I know I have played so many World Cups but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19," the 35-year-old skipper said.

The main challenge will come from England and Australia, who have found a way to beat India in ICC events even from difficult situations.

"We can beat any team and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them it is us," said Harmanpreet.

File photo of India's historic triumph at the 2007 T20 World Cup. - X/BCCI
On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Focussed on enhancing athletic ability in training camp

Head coach Muzumdar shed more light on the team's focus areas during the training camp in Bengaluru.

"We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp. Then we had a 10 day skills only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist also (Mughda Bawre). She has been fantastic with the group.

"We focused on enhancing athletic ability, all-round fielding abilities, there were yoga sessions and psychological sessions were added."

On lack of game time, he said: "We are prepared for everything. In the skills camp, we had nets and five games in 10 days time. We have ticked all the boxes as far as preparation is concerned," said Muzumdar.

He also displayed supreme confidence in the batting department, which doesn't have the firepower possessed by the likes of Australia and England.

"Our top six are the best. Their styles and mannerisms are different. Number three we have identified but we will reveal that when eleven is announced. In T20s, number three sets game the up, in any form actually,

"As far as the conditions are concerned, it will be similar to India. Start of the season they could be extra bounce especially in Dubai but climate will be just like India."

The event was shifted to the UAE from Bangladesh due unrest in the South Asian nation.

Chief selector David added: "We have done what is the best for the team. The bench strength is also looking good. Shadow tours (India A tours) are also helping on that front," she said.

For the record, India A women performed disastrously in Australia.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Babar Azam, Shan Masood Likely To Be Retained As Pakistan Captains Despite Poor Results
  2. ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule
  3. R Ashwin Reveals Key Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid As India Coaches
  4. Irani Cup 2024 Squads Out: Rahane To Lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Appointed Rest Of India Captain
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Toss Update: England Field First Against Australia At Riverside Ground - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James
  2. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
  3. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  4. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  5. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  2. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  3. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
  4. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  5. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  2. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  3. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  4. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting