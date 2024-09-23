Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The International Cricket Council has scheduled a total of 10 warm-up matches across four days, starting September 28. The tournament proper will begin on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates

australia-women-t20-world-cup-2023-winners-file-photo
Australia are the defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Three months after the Indian men's cricket team brought home the T20 World Cup for the second time, their women's counterparts will embark on a quest to clinch a title of their own. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to commence on October 3 in the United Arab Emirates. (More Cricket News)

But before the tournament proper gets underway, all 10 teams will play the customary warm-up matches to try and get attuned to the conditions. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has scheduled a total of 10 warm-up matches across four days, starting September 28.

Each team will thus get to play two warm-up fixtures before the group phase begins. India's two practice matches will be against West Indies and South Africa, on September 29 and October 1 respectively.

Former India cricketer Diana Edulji during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy tour, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (September 13, 2024). - PTI
Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji

BY PTI

Schedule Of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches

Pakistan vs Scotland: 28 September (Saturday), 7:30pm IST at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: 28 September (Saturday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy, Dubai

New Zealand vs South Africa: 29 September (Sunday), 7:30pm IST at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

India vs West Indies: 29 September (Sunday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Australia vs England: 29 September (Sunday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy, Dubai

Sri Lanka vs Scotland: 30 September (Monday), 7:30pm IST at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: 30 September (Monday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

West Indies vs Australia: October 1 (Tuesday), 7:30pm IST at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

England vs New Zealand: October 1 (Tuesday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

India vs South Africa: October 1 (Tuesday), 7:30pm IST at ICC Academy, Dubai

Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. - ICC
Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Details For Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches

There is no confirmation so far on whether and where the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches will be telecast and/or live streamed in India. We will update this space, as and when there is any further information.

Format Of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

The venue shift from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates prompted the ICC to announce revised fixtures for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Dubai and Sharjah. Despite the change in location, the groups remain the same.

The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each, with Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka in Group A and South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Scotland in Group B.

Each team will play four group matches, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, to be played on October 17 and 18. The final will be held in Dubai on October 20, with reserve days set aside for both the semi-finals and the final.

Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.

