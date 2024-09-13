Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji

The former India captain also said that current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will have to control her emotions a little bit on the field

diana-edulji-former-india-cricketer-women-t20-world-cup-trophy-pti-photo
Former India cricketer Diana Edulji during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy tour, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (September 13, 2024). Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Indian women's team, including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, needs to maintain composure under high-pressure situations to end their long-standing ICC trophy drought at the next month's T20 World Cup, said former captain Diana Edulji on Friday. (More Cricket News)

India came close to winning the women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 but fell short against six-time champions Australia in the final. Alyssa Healy’s explosive innings of 75 off 39 balls played a pivotal role in Australia's 85-run romp at Melbourne.

"Australia is a very professional side. They have the spirit to play hard. We as a team need to get it into our mind that we have to play to win and they have to play out of their skins," Edulji, who was present at the ICC T20 World Cup Trophy Tour event organised at the iconic Wankhede stadium, told PTI videos.

File photo of Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur during the India vs South Africa women's ODI series. - X | BCCI Women
Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Hopes India Will Break Final Barrier

BY PTI

"Yes, every team is strong. On any given day anybody can win a T20, so it's going to be very easy for some batters or the others coming in and just turning the game on.

"As we saw in the Asia Cup, the left-handed batter came and nobody expected her to score the winning shots and hit sixes. So, it's just about how you control yourself during that time. Don't panic, the players should keep their cool," she said.

India lost the women’s Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka by eight wickets as left-handers Chamari Athapathuthu and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored fifties.

"The (Indian) team is good. It's just that I think they are not able to focus on how to finish the game. Close the doors, don't leave any chance for anybody to come and try to take the game away from us."

'Harmanpreet needs to control her emotions'

Edulji said Harmanpreet will play a pivotal role if India have to lift their maiden ICC trophy and advised the skipper to maintain her cool in tough situations.

"She is a very good player who can win the game on her own. She has proved it time and again.

"But she will have to lead with a strong hand and control her emotions a little bit on the field. She is capable of making the right changes -- right bowling changes, right field placements. Batting, of course, is not in her hands," Edulji said.

"It's up to the batters to do their job. But the captaincy on the field while fielding is very, very important."

Burj Khalifa lights up with promo visuals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. - ICC
Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 35-year-old Harmanpreet has lost her cool in the past and was even handed a two-month ban by the ICC following her outburst during the final ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka last year.

Edulji also hoped that Indian women will end their long trophy drought at the T20 World Cup, joining their men's counterparts.

"I hope so. Everyone is eagerly praying for this, and we’re all looking forward to the women also bringing the trophy home."

India men's outfit had lifted the T20 World Cup earlier this June, beating South Africa.

"What a moment it would be if, after winning the men’s T20 World Cup, we could also secure the Women’s T20 World Cup. It would be a remarkable achievement, and I’m sure the BCCI would love to have both the trophies in their showcase here."

The women's T20 World Cup is set to be played in UAE in October.

