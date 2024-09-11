Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18

With the goal to draw larger crowds for the marquee global tournament in women's cricket, the International Cricket Council has decided to make entry free for anyone less than 18 years of age during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The prices of tickets will otherwise start from 5 Dirhams (nearly INR 115). (More Cricket News)
The 10-team tournament, which will be held between October 3 and 20, will comprise 23 matches spread across the 18 days.
The 20 league matches will be split between Dubai and Sharjah, and the semi-finals are scheduled in Dubai and Sharjah on October 17 and 18, respectively. The final will be played in Dubai.
ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice confirmed that the lowest ticket denomination will be 5 Dirhams, in addition to free entry for minors. The decision was made as a part of an initiative to leave a legacy of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, the first global women's cricket event to be held in the region.
"One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans," Allardice said in a media release.
"With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and under 18s will go free.
"We will also be working with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Dubai Sports Council on the legacy of the event.
"I would like to thank the ECB and our friends at the Dubai Sports Council as well as the teams at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their extraordinary efforts," added Allardice, who also released a video of an eye-catching laser show on the tournament at the iconic Burj Khalifa.
ECB board member Zaid Abbas said they were looking forward to working closely with the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who were the original hosts of the tournament before it was shifted to UAE in light of the violent protests in Bangladesh.
"The ECB would work closely with all stakeholders, including the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ensure that the participants and fans have a memorable time during their stay in the country."
In the Women's T20 World Cup, Group A features six-time champions Australia along with India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while Group B includes Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland.
