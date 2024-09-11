Cricket

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC Delegation Set To Discuss Tentative Schedule with PCB

An International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation, which is still due to visit Pakistan in September to ascertain the Champions Trophy 2025 preparations, will also review and discuss the tentative schedule of the tournament with the Pakistan Cricket Board

ICC Headquarters. Photo: File
According to a PTI source, who is aware of the developments, said that the PCB has still not been informed on how many ICC officials are set to travel and which were the departments they would be representing, but were cued that the schedule would be discussed.

According to a PTI source, who is aware of the developments, said that the PCB has still not been informed on how many ICC officials are set to travel and which were the departments they would be representing, but were cued that the schedule would be discussed. 

The PCB had also sent a tentative Champions Trophy 2025 schedule to the ICC a while back, and had also suggested that Lahore would be the Indian cricket team’s base for the tournament. 

"The schedule has now been seen by the participating boards in the Champions Trophy and there is still some work to be done before it is finalised and announced," the source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

"Obviously a final decision on whether the Indian team would be permitted by its government to play in Pakistan is one major reason for the schedule still being under consideration," he added.

The delegation is expected to inspect the developments at the tournament venues across Pakistan, namely Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, and will also hold meetings with security officials, and also discuss travel itineraries, team hotels as well as broadcasting.

BY PTI

The source also said that the tournament schedule would be released late, just like the ODI World Cup schedule in India, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah set to take over the reigns as ICC chair from December 1.

