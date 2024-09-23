Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'

With Women's T20 World Cup 2024 drawing ever closer, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the official event song for the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The song, called 'Whatever It Takes', is a collaboration between all-girl pop group W.i.S.H., music director Mikey McCleary, composer Parth Parekh, and is produced by Bay Music House. It is also available to download as a single on major streaming platforms.
The 100-second video of the song also includes highlights reels of some of the most memorable moments in Women's T20 World Cups, alongside choreography from W.i.S.H that captures the excitement and energy surrounding the event.
The 17-day showpiece, which begins on October 3, will feature 10 teams across 23 matches and will be played in the United Arab Emirates at two venues - Dubai and Sharjah. Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.
"The ICC is committed to make the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 the best possible stage for world class players to shine," ICC general manager (marketing and communications) Claire Furlong said.
"Women's cricket is firmly established on the global stage, and our vision is to further enhance its recognition with the launch of the official event song. This soundtrack is not only a prelude of the extraordinary talent that will be displayed on the field of play, but also the vehicle to inspiring a new generation of heroes to women’s cricket’s ever-growing, worldwide fanbase."
Girl band W.i.S.H was also excited about the launch of the song. "We are incredibly proud to share that as an all-girl group, we’ve created the official event song for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup! Cricket is a powerful force that unites people across our country and around the world, and it’s an honour to contribute to such a special occasion.
"As huge fans of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, we can’t wait for them to do the hook step from the music video and of course the other players from all the participating nations," they added.