Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series

The Australian women's cricket team has said no to 'Vortex', the pre-match drill that could well have forced their star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner out of the upcoming T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)
Gardner collided with teammate Georgia Wareham while trying to catch a soft Vortex ball in a warm-up activity, owing to which the 27-year-old missed the series opener against New Zealand in Mackay.
The reigning Belinda Clark Medallist first laughed off the incident but then left the ground in tears, fearing an eighth career concussion as she was ruled out of the game. She was thankfully cleared later, and returned on Sunday (September 22, 2024) with a player of the match effort, picking up three wickets for 16 runs in the Aussies' 29-run win over New Zealand.
Gardner consulted a neuropsychologist in 2018 after suffering four concussions within the space of 20 months. "It's been nice to get back out there after a weird occasion, a head collision in a warm-up," the Australian Associated Press quoted her as saying.
"It was weird to wrap my head around, but I've felt really good the last couple of days. I've had a lot of head knocks in the past; I know when I am concussed and when I'm not."
Vortex was nowhere to be seen before the second match, as Gardner confirmed their pre-match routine had been tweaked. "That's the end of the Vortex for the rest of the tour," she said.