Prize Money Parity At Women's T20 World Cup: Check Out ICC's Massive Hike For All Teams

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first International Cricket Council event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts

icc-women-t20-world-cup-2023-final-file-photo
The winners of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will earn 2.34 million US dollars, which is a 134 per cent increase on the prize money awarded to Australia in 2023. Photo: ICC
Implementing its July 2023 announcement of equal prize money for men and women in World Cups for the first time, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) revealed that the purse for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup had been hiked by a staggering 225 per cent to 7.95 million US dollars. (More Cricket News)

The winners of the trophy will earn USD 2.34 million from this fund, which is a 134 per cent increase on the USD one million awarded to Australian women when they clinched the title in South Africa in 2023, an ICC statement noted.

Men's T20 World Cup champions India had received USD 2.45 million in cash prize earlier this year.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts, marking a significant milestone in the sport's history," said the ICC.

The move will ensure that the ICC reaches its prize money equity target seven years ahead of its schedule of 2030.

The runners-up at the showpiece event next month will get USD 1.17 million, which is again an increase of 134 per cent in comparison to the USD 500,000 South Africa received for reaching the final on home soil at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Burj Khalifa lights up with promo visuals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. - ICC
Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Makes Tickets Free For Spectators Aged Below 18

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The two losing semi-finalists will take home USD 675, 000 (up from USD 210 000 in 2023), with the overall prize pot totalling USD 7,958,080, a staggering increase of 225 per cent from last year's total fund of USD 2.45 million.

Each win during the group stages will see teams take home USD 31,154, while the six teams that fail to reach the semi-finals will share a pool of USD 1.35 million depending on their finishing positions.

In comparison, the equivalent pool for the six teams in 2023 was USD 180,000, shared equally. Teams that finish third or fourth in their group will take USD 270,000 each while the teams who finish fifth in their group will both receive USD 135,000.

Former India cricketer Diana Edulji during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup trophy tour, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (September 13, 2024). - PTI
Women's T20 World Cup: India Need To Finish Games Better, Says Diana Edulji

BY PTI

"This move is in line with the ICC's strategy to prioritise the women's game and accelerate its growth by 2032. Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," the ICC added.

The ninth edition of the tournament will take place across two venues in the UAE -- Dubai and Sharjah -- from October 3 to 20.

All group matches will be completed before October 15. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 17 and 18, followed by the final on October 20.

(With PTI inputs)

