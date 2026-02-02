ICC T20 World Cup 2026: No India Vs Pakistan Encounter Could Lead To Losses Of 250 Million US Dollars - Report

Mohammad Rizwan (left) fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's (centre) brilliance during the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz

Mohammad Rizwan (left) fell victim to Jasprit Bumrah's (centre) brilliance during the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. Photo: AP/Eduardo Munoz