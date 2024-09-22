Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS-W Bat First In Mackay

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Australia and New Zealand being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Follow the ball-by-ball commentary below. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs:
Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt/wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas
Squads:
New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown