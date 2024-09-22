Cricket

Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: AUS-W Bat First In Mackay

Catch the live action and updates of the 2nd T20I between Australia women and New Zealand women, right here

New Zealand-Women-AP
New Zealand Women Photo: Nigel French/PA via AP
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between Australia and New Zealand being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Follow the ball-by-ball commentary below. (More Cricket News)

Playing XIs:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt/wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Isabella Gaze(w), Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Score: NZ-W Eye Comeback Win In Mackay
  2. IND Vs BAN 1st Test: Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Lauds Ashwin And Pant After Big Win
  3. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Indian Squad Unchanged For Second Test Match In Kanpur
  4. England Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: AUS Thump ENG, Take 2-0 Lead In Series - In Pics
  5. IND Vs BAN: 'Test Cricket Is Where I Belong The Most', Believes Rishabh Pant After 280-Run Win
Football News
  1. English Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United Play Out Goalless Draw Against Crystal Palace - In Pics
  2. Bundesliga: Bayern Thump Bremen 5-0 - In Pics
  3. LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics
  4. WHU Vs CFC: Jackson's Brace Downs Hammers In London Derby - In Pics
  5. Serie A: Motta Impressed By Napoli's Courageous Showing After Juventus Draw
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kejriwal Lashes Out At PM Modi, BJP And 'Corrupt' Leaders Days After Resigning As Delhi CM
  2. PM Modi US Visit: Quad Summit, $7.5M Cancer Moonshot Grant And Strengthening India-US Ties | Day 1 Highlights
  3. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  4. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  5. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
World News
  1. At Biden’s Last Quad, An Emphasis On Its Continuing Relevance  
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. US Backs India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council | A Look At Other Countries Seeking Representation
  4. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
  5. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch