On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan

On this day in 2007, a young Indian side scripted history as they became the inaugural T20 World Cup champions by beating arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (More Cricket News)
India, however, were not given much of a chance when they entered the tournament, after a shocking ODI World Cup run earlier in the year, and were considered underdogs.
The side, led by MS Dhoni, embarked on a sensational campaign, showcasing skill, displaying dominance and eventually etching their name into the history books.
India won the final by just five runs in a nerve-wracking contest, which felt like the perfect ending to a tournament that had seen everything from blistering knocks, six sixes in an over and a bowl out.
The final, however, saw India hold their nerve in the dying stages of the contest to secure a brilliant win to be crowned champions of the world.
Talking about the final, India won the toss and opted to have a bat. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma’s brilliance saw India post 157/5 in their 20 overs.
The left-handed batter scored 75 from just 54 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes.
During the chase, Pakistan found themselves in a lot of trouble at 77/6, but was rescued by Misbal-ul-Haq, but was eventually not enough to take them over the line.
Fast forward to 2024, India were yet again crowned T20 World champions after they beat South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.