Cricket

On This Day: India Crowned Inaugural T20 World Cup Champions After Beating Pakistan

On this day in 2007, a young Indian side scripted history as they became the inaugural T20 World Cup champions by beating arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

India win 2007 T20 World Cup, BCCI photo
File photo of India's historic triumph at the 2007 T20 World Cup. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

On this day in 2007, a young Indian side scripted history as they became the inaugural T20 World Cup champions by beating arch-rivals Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. (More Cricket News)

India, however, were not given much of a chance when they entered the tournament, after a shocking ODI World Cup run earlier in the year, and were considered underdogs. 

The side, led by MS Dhoni, embarked on a sensational campaign, showcasing skill, displaying dominance and eventually etching their name into the history books. 

India won the final by just five runs in a nerve-wracking contest, which felt like the perfect ending to a tournament that had seen everything from blistering knocks, six sixes in an over and a bowl out. 

The final, however, saw India hold their nerve in the dying stages of the contest to secure a brilliant win to be crowned champions of the world. 

Talking about the final, India won the toss and opted to have a bat. Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma’s brilliance saw India post 157/5 in their 20 overs.

The left-handed batter scored 75 from just 54 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

During the chase, Pakistan found themselves in a lot of trouble at 77/6, but was rescued by Misbal-ul-Haq, but was eventually not enough to take them over the line. 

Fast forward to 2024, India were yet again crowned T20 World champions after they beat South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Says He Has No Plans To Retire 'Any Time Soon'
  3. United Arab Emirates Vs United States, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Ajinkya Rahane Set To Lead Mumbai In Irani Cup Tie; Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur To Play
  5. Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  2. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
  3. Bonmati Aiming To Follow Cruyff's Footsteps In Creating Barcelona History
  4. MCI 2-2 ARS: Arsenal Cannot 'Tone Down' Dark Arts After Man City Draw, Says David James
  5. Man City Team News: Pep Guardiola Not Concerned About Kevin De Bruyne's Inter Injury
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Airport To Be Renamed, Port Blair Name Changed: How Renaming Has Picked Up Under Modi Govt
  2. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface
  3. 'AI Regulation Needs To Be Done Now, Before Big Tech Takes Over' | Saurabh Bhattacharjee
  4. Laapataa Ladies Oscar Entry: Row Over Indian Film Body's Description Of Movie | Controversy Explained
  5. 'Collective Strength, Not the Battlefield': PM Modi's Message at UN Summit | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. From Climate Change To Multilateralism - United Nations’ 'Pact For The Future' Decoded
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  3. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 492 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  4. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  6. England Skipper Heather Knight Handed Suspended Fine Over 2012 Blackface Social Media Post
  7. Japan: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Small Tsunami Waves; Advisory Issued
  8. Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Carries Out Purification Ritual At Temple; 'Tobacco In Prasadam' Claims Surface