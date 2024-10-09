India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W Bat First In Dubai; Playing XIs Out

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss. ICC

Sri Lanka and India meet again albeit on foreign soil as Harmanpreet Kaur-led side eye revenge from the Women's T20 Asia Cup and furthermore, need a win to stay in the tournament. Chamari Athapaththu's team are no pushovers and their win in July over the same opponent will give them confidence. Follow the live score and updates from the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Oct 2024, 07:14:10 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Pitch Report "It has gotten a bit cooler. Dimensions - 57 and 63 metres on the square, 73 straight down the ground. The surface has been drier generally, but during the evening the ball skids on a bit better," say Ian Bishop and WV Raman on-air.

9 Oct 2024, 07:06:03 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: IND-W Bat First India women have won the toss and elected to bat first in Dubai. India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera.

9 Oct 2024, 06:59:32 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Shafali Verma Eyes 2000-Run Club Indian opener Shafali Verma requires 18 runs to make it to the 2000-run club in the shortest format. She'll become the fifth Indian to do so.

9 Oct 2024, 06:38:35 pm IST India Vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of The Tie "Except the New Zealand match, we haven't seen any team go over 140 in the tournament. [About] 135-140 - be it a day game or a night game. That says a lot about the conditions." - India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on if the conditions have differed in a day game versus night.