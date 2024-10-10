Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Brook, Root Flatten Pakistan As England In Command At Stumps

Follow the highlights and ball-by-ball commentary of the fourth-day action of the Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test match, right here

Gus Atkinson Babar Azam Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2024 Multan AP Photo
England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Welcome to the highlights of the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England being played at Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Powered by a Joe Root-Harry Brook record stand, England declared their first innings at 823/7 for a lead of 267 runs before Tea on the penultimate day. Brook blasted 317 and Root got 262 as Pakistani bowlers struggled badly. Batting for the second time in the match, Pakistan, who scored 556 in their first essay, lost top four inside 50 runs. They were 81 for six at one point before Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal ensured no further damage was done. At stumps, the hosts were 152/6, still needing 116 to make England bat again. Follow the scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of the fourth-day action of the Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test match, right here.

England Declare Innings

England declared their first inning on 823/7 with a big lead of 267 runs. Harry Brook was dismissed by Saim Ayub on 317 runs. Pakistan also lost their first wicket on the first delivery as Chris Woakes bowled Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan are 23/1 after 6 overs and it is Tea time in Multan.

ENG - 658/3 (130) - Lunch Break

England have take a lead of 102 runs in the first innings against Pakistan in the first Test match on the fourth day. Joe Root is unbeaten on 259 off 368 balls and Harry Brook is playing on 218 not out off just 257 balls. It was Brook's maiden double ton in Test cricket. He also became the first overseas player to hit four consecutive tons in four Test matches in Pakistan.

England Taking Lead

Joe Root and Harry Brook continued their brilliant display of batting and helped England take lead in the first session on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan. Root completed his double-century and Brook crossed 150-run mark as England look to bat on the fourth day as well. Pakistan bowlers looked hopeless in search of wickets and found no success.

What Happened On Day 3

Joe Root and Zak Crawley started the batting after losing their captain Ollie Pope early and Crawley lost his wicket in the first session. Root went on to overtake Sir Alastair Cook to score the most Test runs by any England batter. He hit his 35th ton and is still batting with Harry Brook who also smashed a dashing hundred. Ben Duckett also made a quick 84 off just 75 balls.

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test - Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

