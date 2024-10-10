PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: Brook, Root Flatten Pakistan As England In Command At Stumps

England's Gus Atkinson, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, on Day 4 of the first Test in Multan, Pakistan on October 10, 2024. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

