England's Harry Brook has achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career by scoring his maiden double century in Test cricket on Thursday, October 10 in Multan. (More Sports News)
At just 25 years old, Brook has secured his place in elite company, becoming the first overseas batter to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches in Pakistan. Let’s take a look at Brook's Test stats that have secured his place among the prestigious.
Harry Brook Surpasses Rahul Dravid
|Player
|Number of Centuries
|Innings Played
|Harry Brook
|4
|6
|Mohinder Amarnath
|4
|18
|Aravinda de Silva
|4
|17
|Thilan Samaraweera
|3
|8
|Rahul Dravid
|3
|9
Brook has surpassed Rahul Dravid on the list of players with the most centuries by an overseas batter in away Tests. This remarkable feat highlights Brook's exceptional talent and consistency, further establishing him as a rising star in Test cricket.
First Batter To Score Four Consecutive Centuries In Pakistan
Brook has made history by becoming the first batter to score four consecutive centuries in Pakistan, achieving this remarkable feat alongside his maiden double ton. While legends like Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, David Warner, and Kane Williamson have also scored four centuries in successive Tests, Brook is the first to accomplish this in Pakistan.
Two Batters Scoring 250-plus In Same Test Innings
|Players
|Scores
|Opponent
|Year
|Conrad Hunte & Garry Sobers
|260 & 365
|Pakistan
|1958
|Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene
|374 & 287
|South Africa
|2006
|Joe Root & Harry Brook
|262 & 261*
|Pakistan
|2024