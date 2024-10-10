Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Brook Sets Record In Pakistan With Maiden Double Ton – Check Stats

Harry Brook has surpassed Rahul Dravid on the list of players with the most centuries by an overseas batter in away Tests

Pakistan vs England 1st test Cricket Day 3 Photo gallery_Harry Brook
Pakistan vs England: England's Harry Brook plays a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
England's Harry Brook has achieved a significant milestone in his cricketing career by scoring his maiden double century in Test cricket on Thursday, October 10 in Multan. (More Sports News)

At just 25 years old, Brook has secured his place in elite company, becoming the first overseas batter to score centuries in four consecutive Test matches in Pakistan. Let’s take a look at Brook's Test stats that have secured his place among the prestigious.

Harry Brook Surpasses Rahul Dravid

Player Number of Centuries Innings Played
Harry Brook 4 6
Mohinder Amarnath 4 18
Aravinda de Silva 4 17
Thilan Samaraweera 3 8
Rahul Dravid 3 9

Brook has surpassed Rahul Dravid on the list of players with the most centuries by an overseas batter in away Tests. This remarkable feat highlights Brook's exceptional talent and consistency, further establishing him as a rising star in Test cricket.

First Batter To Score Four Consecutive Centuries In Pakistan

Brook has made history by becoming the first batter to score four consecutive centuries in Pakistan, achieving this remarkable feat alongside his maiden double ton. While legends like Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, David Warner, and Kane Williamson have also scored four centuries in successive Tests, Brook is the first to accomplish this in Pakistan.

Two Batters Scoring 250-plus In Same Test Innings

Players Scores Opponent Year
Conrad Hunte & Garry Sobers 260 & 365 Pakistan 1958
Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene 374 & 287 South Africa 2006
Joe Root & Harry Brook 262 & 261* Pakistan 2024

The brilliant partnership between Brook and Joe Root has earned them a spot in an elite club, as both scored over 250 runs in the same Test innings. Joe Root scored 262 runs, while Brook contributed an impressive 261 not out.

