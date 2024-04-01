Cricket

MI Vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Field First Against Mumbai Indians, Sandeep Sharma Misses Out

Mumbai Indians are going with the same team whereas Rajasthan Royals have made one change. Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger replaces Sandeep Sharma in the playing XI

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (L) with Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson at toss time in IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @IPL
Mumbai Indians host Rajasthan Royals at their first home game of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Streaming)

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

The pitch number 7 is going to be used for the match and there is a lot of grass on it. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 65 metres respectively whereas the straight boundary is 74 metres. This pitch was not used for the last year's World Cup and given the short dimensions, a high-scoring game is expected.

Mumbai Indians have lost both of their matches in this year's IPL. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have won two out of two matches so far. Riyan Parag has been in good batting form and coming at number four to bat has worked for him.

Trent Boult has been tremendous with the ball at the start and Sandeep Sharma, the designated death-over specialist of RR will miss today's game because he is not fit. Nandre Burger replaced him in the playing XI. The Royals have the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the spin-bowling department.

Mumbai Indians have a long batting line-up and Hardik Pandya will try to find a suitable spot for his batting. Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma have been impressive with the bat for Mumbai. Mumbai have not changed their playing XI from the last game. Kwena Maphaka, who went for 66 runs in the last game also gets another match in Wankhede Stadium.

