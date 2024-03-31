MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh

Mumbai Indians, the team with 5 times championship win is struggling to find a moment of shine in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League. Losing two initial matches, Hardik Pandya's side are now set to face Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson who are coming off with two back-to-back wins on April 1, Monday at Wankhede Stadium. (Match Preview | Key Battles)
Mumbai Indians kicked off the campaign against Gujarat Titans led by Shubman Gill. Chasing that target of 169 runs proved to be tough and eventually impossible for Pandya's team. Despite Rohit Sharma's quickfire 43 off 29 balls and Devald Brevis's 46 off 48 balls, the team fell short by 6 runs. The second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad was even more painful. Pat Cummins' team set a new record for the highest number of runs in IPL history, setting a target of 278 runs, a feat that neither MI nor any other team had ever achieved. MI lost the match by 31 runs.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are building up their confidence with two consecutive wins. Following a winning trend, from the toss to the match, the team secured a 20-run victory in the opening match against Lucknow Super Giants. In their second match against Delhi Capitals batting first, Samson's side set a target of 186 runs which the Capitals fell short to chase by 12 runs. The match showcased a spectacular batting of Riyan Parag whose unbeaten 84 off 45 balls played a crucial role in securing the win.
In the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns 28 times. Out of these matches, MI emerged victorious 15 times, while the RR have won only 12 times. The stats are in favour of Hardik's team but this time around the fortunes are with Rajasthan apparently, which adds to the excitement of Monday's match.
Live Streaming Details Of MI Vs RR, Match 14 in IPL 2024
When will the MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 14th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the MI Vs RR IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the IPL 2024 match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, IPL matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the MI Vs RR, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Jos Buttler (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.