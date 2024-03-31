Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

A desperate winless Mumbai Indians on Monday will be up against a solid Rajasthan Royals who have managed convincing victories in both their matches so far in the Indian Premier League 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Playing for the first time at their home this season, MI will hope Mumbai will bring better luck for them. Hardik Pandya's captaincy will also be watched closely with his usage of Jasprit Bumrah in question. MI's lower order has not quite lived up to its expectations while their bowling will be looking to bounce back after conceding the highest-ever IPL total in their clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Rajasthan Royals' batting has been further bolstered with Riyan Parag finding form at number four. Their bowlers have also done their job and have played a key role in helping the 2022 finalists start on a high in this tournament. However, the Royals would want an out of form Jos Buttler to get among runs on a batting-friendly Mumbai deck.
As these two teams with totally opposite start to their seasons collide, we take a look at the key battles that could decide the course of this match.
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Jasprit Bumrah
Yashasvi Jaiswal does not waste time before he starts taking on the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah is also on the money from ball one. The duo which stood out during India's emphatic 4-1 Test series win over England earlier this year will now be up against each other. An interesting contest awaits as the flamboyant left-hander meets India's pace spearhead in Mumbai.
Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
Rohit Sharma's trouble against left-arm pace will again be exploited by Trent Boult when the two meet on Monday. However, when Rohit is in his hitting mood no angle works against him as seen in the World Cup. The Kiwi pacer also knows this and would want to take him out early in the inning.
Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal
RR skipper Sanju Samson has used Chahal as a wicket-taking option and has not shied away from giving the leg-spinner overs even at the death. The MI skipper also comes late in the inning and will be determined to make a mark after two under-par outings with the bat. Chahal loves flighting the ball and Pandya loves taking leggies on. An interesting battle awaits if the two meet on Monday.