MI Vs RR, IPL 2024, Match 14 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes Twice In First Over

The stage is set for the exciting contest between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians are yet to win a match in this year's IPL. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's Royals have won both of the opening games. Riyan Parag and Sandeep Sharma were RR's unsung heroes in both wins and all eyes will be on them at Wankhede Stadium when the game starts. Get the live scores and updates of the MI Vs RR, match no. 14 of the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
1 April 2024
1 April 2024
Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool

Boult Gets Two In 1st Over!

Trent Boult came to bowl the first over for Rajasthan Royals and removed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma on the fifth delivery. Naman Dhir also got dismissed on the very next delivery. Double-blow for Mumbai Indians in the first over. Just one run and two wickets. Good start for the Royals.

MI - 1/2 (1)

Substitutes:

Rajasthan Royals: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq

Mumbai Indians: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pitch Report

The pitch number 7 is being used for today's match. There is a lot of grass on it and it looks like a batting paradise. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 65 metres whereas the straight boundary is 74 metres. The dimensions are short and a high-scoring game is expected.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host an exciting game of cricket where Hardik Pandya's strong and destructive side will take on Sanju Samson's balanced and effective team. RR have won both of the matches in the IPL 2024 while MI are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs RR, match no. 14 in IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

