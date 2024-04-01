MI Vs RR, IPL 2024, Match 14 Live Updates: Trent Boult Strikes Twice In First Over

Boult Gets Two In 1st Over!
Trent Boult came to bowl the first over for Rajasthan Royals and removed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma on the fifth delivery. Naman Dhir also got dismissed on the very next delivery. Double-blow for Mumbai Indians in the first over. Just one run and two wickets. Good start for the Royals.
MI - 1/2 (1)
Advertisement
Substitutes:
Rajasthan Royals: Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq
Mumbai Indians: Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani
Advertisement
Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal
Pitch Report
The pitch number 7 is being used for today's match. There is a lot of grass on it and it looks like a batting paradise. The square boundaries are 63 metres and 65 metres whereas the straight boundary is 74 metres. The dimensions are short and a high-scoring game is expected.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Blog, IPL 2024, Match 14
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to host an exciting game of cricket where Hardik Pandya's strong and destructive side will take on Sanju Samson's balanced and effective team. RR have won both of the matches in the IPL 2024 while MI are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI Vs RR, match no. 14 in IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)