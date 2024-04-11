Jasprit Bumrah was at his destructive best against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The Mumbai Indians pacer claimed five wickets as the five-time champions restricted the visitors to 196/8 in match 25 of Indian Premier League 2024. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)
Opting to bowl first, MI struck in the second over with Bumrah removing Virat Kohli with his third ball. It was followed by the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror in the 17th over off successive deliveries, then Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak, again in two deliveries, in the 19th over. He, however, failed to complete a hat-trick.
In the process, the 30-year-old right-arm pacer became only the fourth bowler to claim two fifers in the IPL, after James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Against RCB, he is the first to five wickets in an IPL match. The previous best bowling figures against RCB were 4/10 by Ashish Nehra for Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru in the 2015 edition.
Often hailed as one of the best in the business, Jasprit Bumrah has so far taken 155 wickets in 125 matches in IPL. He's now the joint-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal -- 10 scalps in five innings each.
Mumbai Indians need 197 runs to register their second win of IPL 2024. Now led by Hardik Pandya, the joint-most successful team in IPL started their 2024 campaign with defeats against Gujarat Titans by six runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs and Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
They snapped the three-match losing streak with a 29-run win against Delhi Capitals in their previous outing.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won one, against Punjab Kings by four wickets, in five matches. They have lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets, Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs and the Royals by 28 runs.
At Wankhede on Thursday, RCB rode half-centuries from skipper Faf du Plessis (61 off 40), Rajat Patidar (50 off 26) and Dinesh Karthik (53 off 23) to post a competitive score of 196/8.