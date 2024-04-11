Cricket

MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Kohli Becomes Victim Of Bumrah-Kishan Jugalbandi - Video

Virat Kohli was dismissed for three runs in nine balls, leaving struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a precarious position against Mumbai Indians

PTI
Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli during their IPL 2024 cricket match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 11, 2024. Photo: PTI
Virat Kohli entered Royal Challengers Bengaluru's crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium as the season's leading scorer. The IPL's all-time leading scorer lasted only nine balls, becoming a victim of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan's teamwork. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. With Faf du Plessis showing intent, Kohli took a back seat and was looking to build another innings. However, the introduction of Bumrah proved detrimental.

In the second over, with RCB's score reading 14/0, Bumrah ran into Kohli. A dot, a miscued pull shot... then another, even as the fielding team appealed for an LBW.

Not the one to be pinned down, Kohli tried to go after Bumrah but ended up losing his wicket. An inside edge and Kishan completed a fine take behind the wicket. Watch the dismissal here:

Bumrah thus got the wicket of Kohli for the fifth time in the IPL. In 90 balls, Kohli has scored 140 runs against Bumrah.

Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion with three runs. The 35-year-old has so far scored 319 runs (six innings) at an average of 79.75 this season, 58 more than second-placed Riyan Parag (261 in five innings). At the time of filing, Bumrah, 30, had six wickets in five matches.

